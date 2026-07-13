UPTET Result 2026 Date: Know When and Where to Check UPESSC TET Merit List PDF, Latest Updates
A total of 1,770,714 candidates appeared for the UPTET exam this year and aspirants are waiting eagerly for the declaration of results. The last date to raise objections against UPTET provisional answer key ended on July 14,2026.It is expected that the UPTET 2026 results will be released by the end of July at the official website-https://upessc.up.gov.in.
UPTET Result 2026: As of now, the UPESSC has not disclosed officially about the UPTET Result 2026 date, as per various media reports, the UPTET 2026 results are expected to be released in the last week of July or in August 2026. The previous trends also indicate that the UPTET Result 2026 will be available to download soon. A total of 1,770,714 candidates appeared for the UPTET exam this year and aspirants are waiting eagerly for the declaration of results. It is expected that the wait will soon come to an end.The concerned authority i.e. the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission is working tirelessly to complete the post-examination processes. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their result at upessc.up.gov.in.
UPTET Exam 2026 Result Date
As July 14 is the last date to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key, the Board will address all the objections raised by the candidates from the expert panel and then it will release the final answer key. Tasks ranging from the evaluation of answer sheets to the preparation of the final answer key will be completed as quickly as possible, after which the UPTET 2026 results will be released. Once the final answer key which is commonly known as the model answer key will be released, no objections can be raised. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) result is expected to be declared by the end of July.
UPTET 2026: What's Candidates Should Do
As of now, the UPESSC has not disclosed official about the UPTET Result 2026 date, as per various media reports, the UPTET 2026 results are expected to be released in the last week of July or in August 2026. The previous trends also indicate that the UPTET Result 2026 will be available to download soon. Meanwhile, candidates waiting eagerly for the result are advised to visit the official website and don't rely on the social media rumors in this regard.
uptet result 2026 kab aayega
All those candidates appeared in the UPTET 2026 exam held on on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026 have one common query such as uptet result 2026 kab aayega (When will the UPTET Result 2026 be declared). Ās per the media reports and previous year trends, the UPTET 2026 results are highly likely to be declared by the last week of July 2026. The UPESSC is scheduled to complete the OMR sheet evaluation and the final answer key process and finalizing and evaluating all the objections raised by the candidates.
UPTET Exam 2026 Statistics
The UPESSC had conducted the UPTET 2026 written exam on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026 across the state. The exam was conducted across 5 shifts at 955 centers across 60 districts. A total of 1,994,661 candidates were registered to participate in the exam. It is expected that more than 1.7 million candidates appeared for the UPTET exam this year. The evaluation of OMR sheets for such a vast number of candidates is more challenging, and the Commission is working tirelessly with the deadline to declare the result on time.
- For the Upper Primary level, 10,57,055 out of 12,11,459 registered candidates (87.25%) participated.
- For the Primary level, 713,659 out of 783,202 registered candidates (91.12%) participated.
UPTET Result 2026: Beware of Social Media Claims
The Upper Primary level (Classes 6-8) exams were held on July 2 (both shifts) and July 3 (first shift) whereas the Primary level (Classes 1-5) exams were conducted on July 3 (second shift) and July 4 (first shift). The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission had left no stone unturned in conducting the exam with fair and fully transparent manner. Candidates part of the exam process for the UPTET 2026 are advised to rely on the official website of UPESSC for result and other updates and beware of fake and rumors spreading social media claims regarding the result date and others. Remember that the officials from the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission have sternly advised candidates not to fall for such rumors which misguide them and create hindrance among them and also hamper the smooth and transparent selection process for exam.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.