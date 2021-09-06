UTET 2021: Online Application Started @ukutet.com, Check How to fill Uttarakhand TET Form Here

UTET 2021: Uttrakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has released an advertisement regarding the filling of application forms for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2021. The candidates willing to become a teacher have a chance to register for the exam through the official website of UKTET.i.e.uktet.com. The online applications are ongoing at the official website of UTET. The candidates are required to submit their applications through on or before 30 September 2021.

For the ease of candidates, we have provided the detailed information including educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and all other details in this article. Candidates can scroll down to know more about the application procedure.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online applications: 1 September 2021

Last date for submission of online applications: 30 September 2021

Period for Online Corrections in Particulars (No correction will be allowed in any particulars after the payement of Fee): Before Payment of fee

Download Admit Card: From Board’s website

Date of Examination: As indicated on the Admit Card

Centre of Examination: As indicated on the Admit Card

Material to be brought on the day of examination: Downloaded Admit Card and ID Proof (any of the following documents such as Aadhar card/ Driving Licence/ Voter ID/Passport/ PAN Card.

Rough Work: All rough work should be done in the Test Booklet only. The candidate should NOT do any rough work or put stray mark on the Answer Sheet.

Exam Date: 26 November 2021

UTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification with Codes:

For Primary Level

Code 01: The candidate must be 10+2 Intermediate Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (B.T.C./D.El.Ed.

Code 02: The candidate must be 10+2 Intermediate Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (B.T.C./D.El.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

Code 03: The candidate must be 10+2 Intermediate Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.

Code 04: The candidate must be Intermediate 10+2 Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education.)

Code 05: The candidate must be Bachelor Degree (or its equivalent) and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education (B.T.C./DELED.

Code 06: The candidate must be Bachelor Degree with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)

Code 07: The candidate must have passed Shiksha Mitra Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), from IGNOU.

For Junior Level

Code 01: The candidate must have Bachelor Degree (or its equivalent) and passed or appearing in final year of 2-Year Diploma in Elementary Education (B.T.C./ D.El.Ed.)

Code 02: The candidate must have Bachelor Degree (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed/L.T./Shiksha Shastri (Regular)

Code 03: The candidate must have Bachelor Degree (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed/L.T./Shiksha Shastri (Regular)), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

Code 04: The candidate must have passed 10+2 Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Code 05: The candidate must have passed 10+2 Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

Code 06: The candidate must have passed Bachelor Degree (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of B.Ed. (Special Education)

Code 07: The candidate must have at least 50% marks either in Graduation or Post-Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)). Provided that minimum percentage of marks in Graduation shall not be applicable to those incumbents who had already taken admission to the Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education or equivalent course prior to the 29th July 2011

UTET 2021 Application Procedure

The candidates are required to visit the official website of UKTET.i.e.uktet.com.

Click on the New Registration on the homepage.

Please read all guidelines given on the page.

Then, Click on ‘Proceed to Registration’ after marking on the statement.

Then, the candidates are required to enter his/her particulars i.e. Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name & Date of Birth as per his/her Secondary Education Board Class X Certificate.

Submit application Fee and take a printout of the application form.

Candidate is allowed to submit only one Application Form against same Exam. Multiple Applications for same Exam of a candidate are liable to be rejected.

Application Forms through fax/post/email shall not be entertained and Board does not take responsibility to inform such candidates.

The applicants are strongly advised to apply online well in time without waiting for the last date of submission of online application.

After Final Submission of the Online Application Form, no offline/online request will be accepted regarding correction or any change.



UTET 2021 Application Fee