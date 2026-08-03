VJTI Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 Cutoff 2026 has been released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell along with the seat allotment results. Aspirants targeting admission to Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai can now check the official branch-wise and category-wise closing ranks to assess their admission chances for 2026.

As one of Maharashtra’s premier government engineering institutes, VJTI recorded highly competitive cutoffs for Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics & Telecommunication, and other popular B.Tech programmes in Round 1.

VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)

This table shows the VJTI Mumbai MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):