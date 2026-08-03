VJTI Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
The CET Cell has released the CAP Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment result for VJTI Mumbai. Candidates can now check the category-wise ranks and percentile for various engineering disciplines to plan their admission journey accordingly.
The MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 Cutoff 2026 has been released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell along with the seat allotment results. Aspirants targeting admission to Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai can now check the official branch-wise and category-wise closing ranks to assess their admission chances for 2026.
As one of Maharashtra’s premier government engineering institutes, VJTI recorded highly competitive cutoffs for Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics & Telecommunication, and other popular B.Tech programmes in Round 1.
VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)
This table shows the VJTI Mumbai MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 71
- Information Technology: 243
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 475
- Electronics Engineering: 925
- Mechanical Engineering: 1661
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
4390
|
98.9878776
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
71
|
99.9923062
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
243
|
99.9571751
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1538
|
99.6454857
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
475
|
99.8962576
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
925
|
99.7860594
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1661
|
99.6185118
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Production Engineering[Sandwich]
|
GOPENS
|
4369
|
98.9897444
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Textile Technology
|
GOPENS
|
7359
|
98.297856
VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)
This table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for OBC candidates. The Computer Engineering branch records a competitive closing rank of 120, while Textile Technology shows a lenient closing rank of 12825.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
5761
|
98.6682994
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
120
|
99.9828568
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
690
|
99.8424652
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2379
|
99.4488606
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
1255
|
99.7057484
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1660
|
99.6185118
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2697
|
99.3737606
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Production Engineering[Sandwich]
|
GOBCS
|
5923
|
98.626659
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Textile Technology
|
GOBCS
|
12825
|
96.9840554
VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)
This table represents the VJTI Mumbai Round 1 cutoff for Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 2632
- Information Technology: 4169
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 5773
- Electronics Engineering: 8403
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
15032
|
96.4927019
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
2632
|
99.3943022
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
4169
|
99.0390182
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
11164
|
97.3971254
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
5773
|
98.6612515
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GSCS
|
8403
|
98.0547198
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
11337
|
97.3413057
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Production Engineering[Sandwich]
|
GSCS
|
20622
|
95.1447135
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Textile Technology
|
GSCS
|
24503
|
94.2160225
VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)
The following table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for VJTI Mumbai. The Computer Engineering branch shows a closing rank of 7992, whereas Textile Technology records a closing rank of 95484.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
41275
|
90.1398917
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
7992
|
98.1399096
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
16184
|
96.21834
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
34751
|
91.7858261
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
22709
|
94.6595693
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GSTS
|
27504
|
93.4491576
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
39685
|
90.5491967
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Production Engineering[Sandwich]
|
GSTS
|
67938
|
83.73706
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Textile Technology
|
GSTS
|
95484
|
76.5235824
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.