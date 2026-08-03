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VJTI Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 13:38 IST

The CET Cell has released the CAP Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment result for VJTI Mumbai. Candidates can now check the category-wise ranks and percentile for various engineering disciplines to plan their admission journey accordingly.

VJTI Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
VJTI Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 Cutoff 2026 has been released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell along with the seat allotment results. Aspirants targeting admission to Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai can now check the official branch-wise and category-wise closing ranks to assess their admission chances for 2026. 

As one of Maharashtra’s premier government engineering institutes, VJTI recorded highly competitive cutoffs for Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics & Telecommunication, and other popular B.Tech programmes in Round 1. 

VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)

This table shows the VJTI Mumbai MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 71
  • Information Technology: 243
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 475
  • Electronics Engineering: 925
  • Mechanical Engineering: 1661

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

4390

98.9878776

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

71

99.9923062

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Information Technology

GOPENS

243

99.9571751

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electrical Engineering

GOPENS

1538

99.6454857

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

475

99.8962576

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics Engineering

GOPENS

925

99.7860594

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

1661

99.6185118

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Production Engineering[Sandwich]

GOPENS

4369

98.9897444

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Textile Technology

GOPENS

7359

98.297856

VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)

This table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for OBC candidates. The Computer Engineering branch records a competitive closing rank of 120, while Textile Technology shows a lenient closing rank of 12825. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

5761

98.6682994

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

120

99.9828568

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Information Technology

GOBCS

690

99.8424652

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electrical Engineering

GOBCS

2379

99.4488606

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

1255

99.7057484

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics Engineering

GOBCS

1660

99.6185118

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

2697

99.3737606

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Production Engineering[Sandwich]

GOBCS

5923

98.626659

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Textile Technology

GOBCS

12825

96.9840554

VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)

This table represents the VJTI Mumbai Round 1 cutoff for Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 2632
  • Information Technology: 4169
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 5773
  • Electronics Engineering: 8403

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Civil Engineering

GSCS

15032

96.4927019

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GSCS

2632

99.3943022

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Information Technology

GSCS

4169

99.0390182

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electrical Engineering

GSCS

11164

97.3971254

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

5773

98.6612515

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics Engineering

GSCS

8403

98.0547198

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

11337

97.3413057

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Production Engineering[Sandwich]

GSCS

20622

95.1447135

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Textile Technology

GSCS

24503

94.2160225

VJTI Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)

The following table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for VJTI Mumbai. The Computer Engineering branch shows a closing rank of 7992, whereas Textile Technology records a closing rank of 95484.

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Civil Engineering

GSTS

41275

90.1398917

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GSTS

7992

98.1399096

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Information Technology

GSTS

16184

96.21834

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electrical Engineering

GSTS

34751

91.7858261

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

22709

94.6595693

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics Engineering

GSTS

27504

93.4491576

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

39685

90.5491967

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Production Engineering[Sandwich]

GSTS

67938

83.73706

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Textile Technology

GSTS

95484

76.5235824

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 13:38 IST

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