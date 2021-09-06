WB Police Constable 2021: Prelims Admit Cards 2021 to release today on wbpolice.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

WB Police Constable 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is going to release the admit cards today for recruitment to the post of Constables & Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020. The candidates will be able to download WB Police Constable Call Letters from wbpolice.gov.in on keying of application serial number and date of birth, once released.

According to official announcement, the exam is scheduled to be held on 26.09.2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1 PM. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with a proper proof of identity. The candidates will be able to download WB Police Constable 2021 Admit Cards directly through this article once released. The candidates are advised to stay tuned with jagranjosh.com for more latest updates regarding the exam.

The candidates are also informed that the commission would not release any paper admit card to the candidates who applied online for the above exam. The candidates will be able to download WB Police Constable 2021 Admit Cards by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download WB Police Constable Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. Click on ‘Recruitment’ Section available on the homepage. Then, a notification page will be opened. Click on ‘Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020. Click on ‘Download e-Admit Cards’. Enter your application number, date of birth and click here. Then, WB Police Prelims Constable 2021 Admit Card will be displayed. Download WB Police Prelims Constable 2021 Admit Card and save for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WB Police Prelims Constable 2021 Admit Card - to active soon

The candidates will be able to download their admit cards once released on official website. The candidates will also able to download WB Police Prelims Constable 2021 Admit Card through this article.