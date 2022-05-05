10 International Current Affairs Questions and Answers- April 2022

International Current Affairs: We are bringing you important international current affairs questions and answers which will help in the preparation for various competitive exams. The questions and the explanations are from the latest international current affairs events that took place in the April month of 2022. The students preparing for the government exams including UPSC, SSC will find the provided questions in the Current Affairs section of Jagran Josh extremely beneficial.

Q1- Which country has become the first in the world to suspend the COVID-19 vaccination program?

Denmark has become the first country to announce the suspension of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. The Danish Health Authority announced that the epidemic has been brought under control and that the European country is in a good position.

Q2- Which country has reported the first human case of H3N8 bird flu?

The National Health Commission of China announced on April 26, 2022, the first human case of the H3N8 Bird Flu. The H3N8 strain of avian flu was detected in a 4-year-old whose family raised chickens at home. The Commission also warned the public against the infection.

Q3- Elon Musk recently acquired Twitter at what price?

Twitter in April 2022 confirmed that the world’s richest man Elon Musk has brought the company at the price of USD 44 Billion making the shares of Twitter rise 6% on April 25 to $52 per share. Elon Musk is the world’s richest man as per Forbes with a net worth of $279 billion.

Q4- Who were the largest military spenders in 2021?

As per the report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the top 5 largest military spenders in 2021 were India, the United States, China, Russia, and the United Kingdom. According to the institute, the world military expenditure also touched an all-time high of USD 2.1 trillion in 2021.

Q5- Who has become the new Prime Minister of Pakistan?

Shehbaz Sharif became the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan after he secured 174 votes in the assembly. Amid the political turmoil in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif replaced the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who became the first Pakistani PM to be ousted from power after losing the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Q6- What was Sri Lankan Economic Crisis?

Sri Lanka has been facing a massive economic crisis where there are power cuts up to almost 10 hours with a warning of longer blackouts. Country on March 31 also ran out of diesel crippling the transportation system. The country is facing an economic crisis because it has been unable to pay for fuel shipments because of a foreign exchange shortage.

Q7- What is India-EU Trade and Technology Council?

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen held bilateral talks with PM Modi and agreed to launch India-EU Trade and Technology Council for strengthening the strategic partnership. The council will allow both India and the EU to tackle related to trade, trusted technology, and security. EU has set up only one such Trade and Technology Council before with the US.

Q8- What is China’s Zero-COVID Policy?

Even though several countries around the world have gradually relaxed their COVID-19 restrictions, China has followed a strict Zero-COVID Policy. It involves using aggressive policies and measures, if necessary, to control COVID infections. A recent spike in cases led China to place over 193 million people in full or partial lockdown under the policy.

Q9- What is the name of Russia’s new nuclear-capable missile?

The missile is named Sarmat which has also been successfully tested by Russia. Sarmat is a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can reportedly strike any target in the world. Russia has called it the world’s most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets which will also increase the combat power of Russia’s nuclear forces.

Q10- When is QUAD Summit 2022 and where it will take place?

The leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) will meet on May 24, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. The four-member nations of QUAD are- India, US, Australia, and Japan. The summit will see the discussion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and security issues in Indo-Pacific, among others.

10 National Current Affairs Questions and Answers- April 2022