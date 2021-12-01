Rajya Sabha MP suspension: Suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs not revoked; Opposition stages walkout

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said on November 30, 2021 that the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for unruly behaviour during the last day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament will not be lifted.

Twelve Rajya Sabha opposition MPs have been suspended from the Winter Session of the Parliament for violence that broke out on the last day of the Monsoon Session in August.

Rajya Sabha Chairman turned down the appeal of Leader of Opposition, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that the suspension will remain as the MPs "haven't expressed remorse".

Opposition stages protest

When the Opposition’s request to revoke the suspension was turned down, their party leaders staged a walkout and gathered to protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also among the opposition MPs protesting against the suspension order.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also expressed solidarity with the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs and said that they will stage walkouts if the punishment is not revoked.

Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha. We will hold a meeting and decide the future course of action."

All the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs have also started a sit-on protest against their suspension from the Upper House of the Parliament for the remaining part of the Winter session.

Why have 12 Rajya Sabha MPs been suspended?

The 12 Rajya Sabha members were suspended on the first day of the Winter session of the Parliament over 'unruly and violent behavior' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Who are the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPS

Suspended Congress MPs- R Bora, Syed Nasir Hussain, Chhaya Verma, Phulo Devi Netam, Rajamani Patel, Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Suspended Shiv Sena MPs- Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai

Suspended TMC MPs-Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri

Suspended CPI MP- Binoy Viswam

Suspended CPM MP- Elamaram Kareem

Speaking on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said "Centre has to realize that in this country other voices deserve to be heard. Parliament is for debate & discussion, you've to allow people to express their views, only then can you truly run a democratic Parliament."

Background

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament had ended two days before schedule on August 11, 2021 after several disruptions as there was an impasse between the centre and opposition parties over discussion on allegations that the Pegasus spyware was used to monitor several politicians, journalists and activists in India. The opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha reportedly clashed with the security personnel in the upper house on August 11.