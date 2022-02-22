Airthings Masters: Praggnanandhaa, 16-year old Indian beats World No.1 Carlsen in online Chess tournament

Airthings Masters 2022: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, a 16-year old Indian Grandmaster, on February 21, 2022, defeated the World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid Chess tournament. Both the chess players had a rough start in the event.

Airthings Masters chess tournament has four games played on each of the three days (Feb 19-21) of the preliminary stage while the three rounds will be played on February 22, 2022.

As Praggnanandhaa becomes the third Indian and the youngest player to beat Carlsen, the Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian Grandmaster on the marvelous victory and wished him a successful career ahead.

What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!



Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud! pic.twitter.com/hTQiwznJvX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2022

Praggnanandhaa: How Indian Grandmaster defeated World No. 1 Carlsen?

1. Praggananadhaa halted the three-game winning streak of Carlsen on the second day of the 16-player all-play-all online tournament which is part of the Champions Chess Tour.

2. As Carlsen charged up the points table with three wins in a row, he ran into Praggnanandhaa in the eight-round and stumbled as the Indian player recorded his first win against Carlsen in any format of chess.

3. Praggnanandhaa opted for Tarrasch Variation in French defense and got an advantage as Carlsen blundered and the Indian Grandmaster won in 39 moves. This was also Praggnanandhaa’s second win in the eight games in this event.

4. Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had defeated the Armenian-American Levon Aronian and drew with Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri and Vietnam’s Le Quang Liem.

Who is Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa?

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is a 16-years old Indian Grandmaster. He is a Chess prodigy and the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster. Praggnanandhaa is behind Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D, and Javokhir Sindarov.

In 2013, Praggnanandhaa had won the World Youth Chess Championships under-8 title and he won the Under-10 title in 2015.

Later in 2016, he became the youngest international master in history, at the age of 10 years, 10 months and 19 days. In November 2017, Praggnanandhaa achieved his first grandmaster norm at the West Junior Chess Championship where he finished fourth with 8 points.

Airthing Masters 2022

Airthing Masters has kicked off the Meltwater Champions Chess tour of 2022. The 16 players in total will battle it out in the round-robin stage of the online event before the eight go forward to the knockout stage. Airthing Masters 2022 tournament is taking place from February 19-26, 2022.