Andhra Pradesh new districts names list 2022: AP gets 13 new districts; Check full AP new districts list

New districts in Andhra Pradesh latest news: Andhra Pradesh government has announced the formation of 13 new districts under the AP Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5). The new districts in Andhra Pradesh have been formed based on the Parliamentary constituencies. They are carved out from the 13 existing districts, bringing the total number of districts in the state to 26.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has announced that the temple town of Tirupati will become a new district and it will be named after the Presiding deity Lord Sri Balaji.

In another significant political move, the state government has decided to name the Vijayawada district after the founding president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR). Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to name a district after NT Rama Rao during the election campaign.

Andhra Pradesh gets 13 new districts: Key details

1. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has carried his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s name to YSR Kadapa, which was renamed Kadapa after an unfortunate and sudden demise of the leader in 2009.

2. The state government, while giving recognition to the freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju, has named a district after him.

3. While respecting the religious backgrounds of the areas, the government has also named the districts including Annamayya District, Sri Balaji district, and Sri Satyasai district.

4. The 13 new districts will be created in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious day of Ugadi.

Process of naming new districts in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in line with its 2019 election promise, had initiated the district reorganization process in August 2020. However, it could not go further because of the impending census operations and the ban on redrawing the geographical boundaries.

Now, as the Central Government eased the ban till July, the state government has been seeking to fast-track the formation of the new districts.

Andhra Pradesh new districts names list 2022

Find the names of old districts and the new districts in Andhra Pradesh in the table below: