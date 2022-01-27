JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Andhra Pradesh new districts names list 2022: AP gets 13 new districts; Check full AP new districts list

Andhra Pradesh new districts list 2022: In a significant political move, the state government has decided to name the Vijayawada district after the founding president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR). Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to name a district after NT Rama Rao during the election campaign.

Created On: Jan 27, 2022 13:18 ISTModified On: Jan 27, 2022 14:41 IST
New districts in Andhra Pradesh
New districts in Andhra Pradesh

New districts in Andhra Pradesh latest news: Andhra Pradesh government has announced the formation of 13 new districts under the AP Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5). The new districts in Andhra Pradesh have been formed based on the Parliamentary constituencies. They are carved out from the 13 existing districts, bringing the total number of districts in the state to 26.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has announced that the temple town of Tirupati will become a new district and it will be named after the Presiding deity Lord Sri Balaji.

In another significant political move, the state government has decided to name the Vijayawada district after the founding president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR). Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to name a district after NT Rama Rao during the election campaign.

Andhra Pradesh gets 13 new districts: Key details

1. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has carried his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s name to YSR Kadapa, which was renamed Kadapa after an unfortunate and sudden demise of the leader in 2009.

2. The state government, while giving recognition to the freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju, has named a district after him.

3. While respecting the religious backgrounds of the areas, the government has also named the districts including Annamayya District, Sri Balaji district, and Sri Satyasai district.

4. The 13 new districts will be created in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious day of Ugadi.

Process of naming new districts in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in line with its 2019 election promise, had initiated the district reorganization process in August 2020. However, it could not go further because of the impending census operations and the ban on redrawing the geographical boundaries.

Now, as the Central Government eased the ban till July, the state government has been seeking to fast-track the formation of the new districts.

Andhra Pradesh new districts names list 2022

Find the names of old districts and the new districts in Andhra Pradesh in the table below:

S. No.

Districts

Status

1

Srikakulam

Old

2

Vizianagaram

Old

3

Manyam

New

4

Alluri Sitharama Raju

New

5

Vishakhapatnam

Old

6

Anakapalli

New

7

Kakinada

New

8

Kona Seema

New

9

East Godavari

Old

10

West Godavari

Old

11

Eluru

New

12

Krishna

Old

13

NTR District

New

14

Guntur

Old

15

Bapatla

New

16

Palnadu

New

17

Prakasam

Old

18

SPS Nellore

Old

19

Kurnool

Old

20

Nandyal

New

21

Ananthapuram

Old

22

Sri Satyasai District

New

23

YSR Kadappa

Old

24

Annamayya

New

25

Chittoor

Old

26

Sri. Balaji Dist

New

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all