Andrew Symonds, One of Australia's Greatest All-Rounders Passes Away-Former Teammates Express Shock

Created On: May 15, 2022 13:21 IST
In another tragic blow to world cricket and Australian cricket, former all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash on May 14, 2022. The 46-year-old was involved in a single car accident outside Townsville in Queensland. According to the police, the emmergency services tried to revive the driver and the sole occupant but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled over. 

Cricket Australia Chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement on May 15, " Australian cricket has lost another of its very best." This comes just months after the tragic and untimely deaths of legendary Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Rod Marsh,who both died unexpectedly from heart attacks. 

Andrew Symonds was an essential part of the formidable Australian team in the early 2000s. He was instrumental in Australia's success in the cricket World Cups. He was considered to be one of the most skilled and feared all-rounders Australian cricket has ever seen. Besides his exceptional on field talent, Symonds was also popular courtesy his larger-than-life personality. 

Fondly called as Roy, Symond's sudden death has shaken up the cricket fraternity with condolences and shock pouring in from all corners, including from his former teammates.

Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting tweeted, "If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time."

"Horrendous news to wake up to.Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate," tweeted his former teammate Jason Gillespie.

"This really hurts," tweeted another former teammate- Adam Gilchrist.

"This is so devastating. Roy was So much fun to be around. Our Thoughts are with Symonds family," tweeted Damien Flemming.  

"Look after yourself up there great man, I am heartbroken, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones," tweeted Darren Lehmann.

"Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

"Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment," tweeted Virat Kohli. 

"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

