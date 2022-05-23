Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister- Know Who is He?

New Australian PM: Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Australia's new Prime Minister in a brief ceremony at Government House, Canberra on May 23, 2022, hours before he was scheduled to fly to Japan to attend QUAD Leaders' Summit 2022. He was elected as the country's 31st Prime Minister after his Labour Party defeated Scott Morrison's conservative government in an election on May 21, 2022. He has become the first Italian Australian to become Prime Minister of the country, bringing an end to almost a decade of conservative rule in Australia.

During his oath-taking ceremony, Anthony Albanese vowed to tackle climate, inequality, rising living cost, promising a journey of change. He also tweeted saying, "I am deeply honoured to serve as Australia’s Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, I want to bring people together and lead a government that is as courageous, hard-working and caring as the Australian people. That work starts today."

He left for Tokyo hours after his swearing-in to meet the leaders of the QUAD Nations- India, Japan and the United States, saying "I am honoured to represent Australia at this important forum." The 59-year-old centre-left Labor Party leader will be holding one-on-one meetings with each QUAD leader in Japan including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who is Anthony Albanese?

Anthony Albanese has become the 31st Prime Minister of Australia. He was elected unopposed as the leader of Australian Labour Party in 2019 after the resignation of Bill Shorten and became the leader of Opposition.

He has been a Australian Member of Parliament (MP) for Grayndler since 1996.

He had served as deputy prime minister of Australia under the second government led by Kevin Rudd in 2013.

He had also served as a cabinet minister minister previously in the first Rudd Government as well as under the government led by Julia Gillard from 2007 to 2013.

He was born in Sydney to an Italian father and an Irish Australian mother.

He had attended St Mary's Cathedral College before going on to the University of Sydney to study economics.

He had joined the Australian Labour Party as a student before entering Parliament worked as a party official and research officer.

He had been first elected to the House of Representatives in the 1996 election, winning the seat of Grayndler in New South Wales.

He was first appointed to the Shadow Cabinet by Simon Crean in 2001 and went on to serve in a number of roles. He was eventually appointed as the Manager of Opposition Business in 2006.

