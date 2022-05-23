PM Modi in Japan: 10 Points on PM Modi’s visit to Japan for Quad Summit

Quad Summit 2022 UPSC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo early on May 23, 2202, to attend the second in-person Quad Summit 2022. The Indian Prime Minister has a hectic schedule for the next two days as he will meet the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. Quad Summit 2022 will also be the new Australian PM’s first Quad meet just a day after his swearing-in.

Quad Summit 2022 will provide an opportunity to the four leaders of the leading economies to review the progress of the grouping’s initiatives as well as exchange views on the developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as the global issues of mutual interest, said PM Modi in his departure statement.

PM Modi’s visit to Japan from May 23-24 will also be crucial amid the Russia-Ukraine war where India’s stand at the UN is playing an important role in its relations with Russia and the United States.

Japan's Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

PM Modi in Japan and Quad Summit: 10 Highlights

1. PM Modi informed his landing in Tokyo via a tweet. He also mentioned that he will take part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit. PM Modi will interact with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.

2. In his departure statement, PM Modi highlighted that a review of Quad initiatives is one of the key agendas for the four world leaders.

3. On May 23, Prime Minister Modi will attend an event convened by the US President Joe Biden to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

4. US President and PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting where they will discuss the further consolidation of India’s multifaceted bilateral relations with the US.

5. The two leaders will also continue the dialogue on regional development and contemporary global issues. It will be a continuation of the conversation they already had on how they see the picture in Ukraine.

6. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity aims at binding regional countries more closely through common standards in the areas including clean energy, supply-chain resilience, infrastructure and digital trade.

7. In March 2022, the leaders of four countries had also held a virtual meeting and the Ukraine war was one of the key issues that had emerged during the Quad summit.

8. Ahead of the Quad Summit 2022, China had also hit out saying that the US-led Indo-Pacific strategy is a ploy to create divisions and incite confrontation in the region.

9. During Quad Summit Japan, a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, emerging and critical technologies, climate change and challenges will also be on the agenda.

10. PM Modi in Japan will meet Indian diaspora, significant business leaders and other dignitaries to strengthen India-Japan relations.

What is QUAD?

QUAD is a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that comprises four countries- India, Australia, Japan and the United States. It is a strategic security dialogue that is maintained by talks between the member countries. The Summit was established for the first time in 2007 and lasted till 2008. It was re-established again after the negotiations in 2017.