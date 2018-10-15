India on October 13, 2018 concluded its campaign at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia with a record medal haul, winning a total of 72 medals that included 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals. India was placed ninth in the overall tally.
In the last edition in 2014, India had won 33 medals including 3 gold, 14 silver, 16 bronze medals.
Key Highlights
• India recorded its best-ever show in the Asian Para Games by bagging 72 medals, including 15 gold. On the concluding day of the competition, Indian shuttlers added two gold and 3 bronze medals.
• With a total of 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals, India was placed ninth in the overall tally. This was India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games, as in the last edition at Incheon it had won 33 medals including 3 gold, 14 silver, 16 bronze medals.
• China finished at the top with 319 medals including 172 gold, 88 silver and 59 bronze, followed by South Korea at the second place with 53 gold, 25 silver and 47 bronze and then Iran with 51 gold, 42 silver and 43 bronze.
• India won around half of its medals in Para-athletics with the tally reading 36 medals including 7 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze.
• While the sporting categories of Badminton and chess contributed nine medals each to India’s medal tally, para-swimming contributed eight medals.
|
Asian Para Games 2018 Medal Tally
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1
|
China
|
172
|
88
|
59
|
319
|
2
|
Republic of Korea
|
53
|
45
|
46
|
144
|
3
|
Iran
|
51
|
42
|
43
|
136
|
4
|
Japan
|
45
|
70
|
83
|
198
|
5
|
Indonesia
|
37
|
47
|
51
|
135
|
6
|
Uzbekistan
|
35
|
24
|
18
|
77
|
7
|
Thailand
|
23
|
33
|
50
|
106
|
8
|
Malaysia
|
17
|
26
|
25
|
68
|
9
|
India
|
15
|
24
|
33
|
72
|
10
|
Hongkong
|
11
|
16
|
21
|
48
|
Indian Medal Tally
|
Sport
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
Para Athletics
|
7
|
13
|
16
|
3
|
Badminton
|
3
|
-
|
6
|
9
|
Chess
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
Para Swimming
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
8
|
Shooting Para Sport
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Archery
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Para Powerlifting
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Table Tennis
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Cycling
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
Total
|
15
|
24
|
33
|
72
Key Wins for India
• In men’s singles SL3 class badminton, Pramod Bhagat defeated Ukun Rukaendi of Indonesia 21-19 15-21 21-14 to clinch the gold medal.
• In men’s singles SL4 class, Tarun Dhillon beat Yuyang Gao of China 21-16 21-6 to win gold.
• On the previous day, Rio Paralympics silver-medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second bronze in the women’s F51/52/53s discus throw event. Malik had earlier won a bronze in women’s F 53/54 javelin throw event.
• In the women’s club throw event, India’s Ekta Bhyan clinched gold, after she produced her best throw in her fourth attempt, 16.02m, winning the F32/51 event ahead of UAE’s Alkaabi Thekra, who threw 15.75m.
• Another Indian, K Jennitha Anto clinched the gold in women's individual rapid P1 chess event after beating Manurung Roslinda of Indonesia 1-0 in the final round,
• Kishan Gangolli got the better of Majid Bagheri in the men's individual rapid VI - B2/B3 event to claim the top spot.
• In para-badminton, Parul Parmar notched up a 21-9 21-5 victory over Wandee Kamtam of Thailand to win the gold medal in the women's singles SL3 event.
• In swimming, Swapnil Patil clinched silver in the men’s 100m backstroke in the S10 category. Patil earlier won a bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle.
• India also won a bronze medal in the men’s C4 Individual Pursuit 4000m cycling event with Gurlal Singh claiming the third position. The event was for athletes with a below the knee amputation and a prosthesis on one leg.
• In the women’s discus throw F11 category, Nidhi Mishra claimed a bronze covering a personal distance of 21.82m.
|
SL3 Category
Athletes in the SL3 category generally have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking or running balance.
Under the category, athletes with cerebral palsy, bilateral polio or loss of both legs below the knee compete in half-court (lenghtwise) to minimise the impact of their impairment.
Athletes in this class have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance but they play in standing positions.
SL4 Class
The SL4 class athletes have a lesser impairment compared to SL 3 and play full-court.
The players that fall under the category include those with impairment in one or both lower limbs, unilateral polio or mild cerebral palsy.
Rapid P1 event
The event is for physically impaired athletes while rapid VI - B2/B3 event features partially blind competitors.
S10 Category
The S10 swimming classification covers physical impairment. The swimmers in this class tend to have minimal weakness affecting their legs, missing feet, a missing leg below the knee or problems with their hips.
The impairment category includes a number of different disabilities including people with amputations and cerebral palsy.
F51/52/53 Category
The classification is for disability athletics. The athletes in this category have full power and movements in their arms, but none in their abdominal muscles and typically no sitting balance. They compete in seated positions.
The class includes people with a number of different types of disabilities including spinal cord injuries.
F11 Classification
The classification covers visual impairment. The athletes under this category have a very low visual acuity or no light perception.
F32/51 Category
The class features athletes with significant impairment in hand function. The athletes under this category have moderate to severe hypertonia, ataxia or athetosis affecting all four limbs and trunk, usually with slightly more function on one side of the body or in the legs.
The athletes with F51 category disability use the slightly decreased to full muscle power at the shoulders, elbow flexors and wrist extensors for throwing an implement. Their triceps muscles are non-functional and may be absent. The muscle power in the trunk is also absent.
Hence, the grip of the implements is difficult due to non-functional finger flexors. The non-throwing hand usually requires strapping to the support bar.
Asian Para Games 2018
The third Asian Para Games, which took place in Indonesia from October 6-13, 2018, saw participation from around 3000 athletes from 43 countries around the world.
The Games included 15 Paralympic and three non-Paralympic sports.
The official mascot of the Games was a Bondol eagle named Momo, which was chosen to represent motivation and mobility.
