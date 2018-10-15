SL3 Category

Under the category, athletes with cerebral palsy, bilateral polio or loss of both legs below the knee compete in half-court (lenghtwise) to minimise the impact of their impairment.

Athletes in the SL3 category generally have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking or running balance.

Athletes in this class have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance but they play in standing positions.

The SL4 class athletes have a lesser impairment compared to SL 3 and play full-court.

The players that fall under the category include those with impairment in one or both lower limbs, unilateral polio or mild cerebral palsy.

Rapid P1 event

The event is for physically impaired athletes while rapid VI - B2/B3 event features partially blind competitors.

S10 Category

The S10 swimming classification covers physical impairment. The swimmers in this class tend to have minimal weakness affecting their legs, missing feet, a missing leg below the knee or problems with their hips.

The impairment category includes a number of different disabilities including people with amputations and cerebral palsy.

F51/52/53 Category

The classification is for disability athletics. The athletes in this category have full power and movements in their arms, but none in their abdominal muscles and typically no sitting balance. They compete in seated positions.

The class includes people with a number of different types of disabilities including spinal cord injuries.

F11 Classification

The classification covers visual impairment. The athletes under this category have a very low visual acuity or no light perception.

F32/51 Category

The class features athletes with significant impairment in hand function. The athletes under this category have moderate to severe hypertonia, ataxia or athetosis affecting all four limbs and trunk, usually with slightly more function on one side of the body or in the legs.

The athletes with F51 category disability use the slightly decreased to full muscle power at the shoulders, elbow flexors and wrist extensors for throwing an implement. Their triceps muscles are non-functional and may be absent. The muscle power in the trunk is also absent.

Hence, the grip of the implements is difficult due to non-functional finger flexors. The non-throwing hand usually requires strapping to the support bar.