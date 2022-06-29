Attorney General of India 2022: KK Venugopal's term extended for 3 more months
Attorney General of India 2022:
Attorney General of India 2022: Senior advocate KK Venugopal has agreed to continue as Attorney General of India for three more months. This comes after a request from the central government. His present term was scheduled to end on June 30, 2022.
KK Venugopal was initially not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to "personal reasons" but has agreed to continue following a request by the central government. The 91-year-old was appointed as the Attorney General of India in July 2017 in place of Mukul Rohatgi.
Attorney General of India
- He has agreed to continue as the top law officer of the Union of India for three more months.
- The Attorney-General for India is the chief legal advisor of the Indian government.
- He is the central government's principal Advocate before the Supreme Court of India.
- The Attorney General for India is appointed by the President of India on the advice of the Union Cabinet under Article 76(1) of the Constitution.
- The Attorney General of India must be a person qualified to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court.
- The person holding the post must have been a judge of a high court for five years or an advocate of a high court for ten years or an eminent jurist.
Attorney General of India: Key Functions
- The attorney general of India advises the Government of India on legal matters referred to them.
- The attorney general also performs other legal duties assigned to them by the President.
- The attorney general appears on behalf of Government in all cases including suits, appeals and other proceedings in front of the Supreme Court.
- The Attorney General of India has no executive authority, as these functions are performed by the Law Minister of India.
