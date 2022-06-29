Attorney General of India 2022: KK Venugopal's term extended for 3 more months

Attorney General of India 2022: Senior advocate KK Venugopal has agreed to continue as Attorney General of India for three more months. This comes after a request from the central government. His present term was scheduled to end on June 30, 2022.

KK Venugopal was initially not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to "personal reasons" but has agreed to continue following a request by the central government. The 91-year-old was appointed as the Attorney General of India in July 2017 in place of Mukul Rohatgi.

Attorney General of India

He has agreed to continue as the top law officer of the Union of India for three more months.

The Attorney-General for India is the chief legal advisor of the Indian government.

He is the central government's principal Advocate before the Supreme Court of India.

The Attorney General for India is appointed by the President of India on the advice of the Union Cabinet under Article 76(1) of the Constitution.

The Attorney General of India must be a person qualified to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

The person holding the post must have been a judge of a high court for five years or an advocate of a high court for ten years or an eminent jurist.

Attorney General of India: Key Functions