BCCI appoints Hemang Amin as interim CEO

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Hemang Amin as the interim CEO of the board. The announcement was made on July 13, 2020.

The BCCI’s announcement after former CEO Rahul Johri's resignation was accepted by the board. The board employees have been informed about the arrangement.

Speaking on Hemang Amin’s appointment as an interim CEO, a BCCI functionary said that Amin has been one of the hardest workers in the BCCI in the last couple of years and it was an apt move to appoint him to the position. The functionary also stated that Amin did the real work for most of the commercial deals of the BCCI.

Hemang Amin was serving as BCCI’s IPL Chief operating officer. Amin’s appointment to the post is only for the interim period. The BCCI is expected to appoint the next CEO of the board in the next 8-12 months.

Hemang Amin: Know all about him

• Hemang Amin has been serving the BCCI since 2010. Amin had joined the IPL operations team in June 2010. He was appointed as the BCCI’s IPL Chief Operating Officer (COO) after the resignation of Sundar Raman in November 2015.

• Amin had previously worked with the Bombay Stock Exchange and Deutsche Bank.

• As BCCI’s interim CEO, Amin’s first key focus would be to conduct BCCI’s Apex Committee meeting on July 17, 2020. The meeting is considered to be crucial as it is likely to decide the fate of IPL 2020 season along with the way forward for resuming the Indian cricket amid COVID pandemic.

Rahul Johri's resignation

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had tendered his resignation to the BCCI board a few months back. The BCCI accepted his resignation last week.

Background

Rahul Johri was appointed as the BCCI CEO in 2016 when Shashank Manohar was the BCCI president. The current President of the body is a veteran cricketer and former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly.

International cricket had been suspended in March due to the COVID pandemic. It resumed in July with the England vs West Indies Test series, in which West Indies defeated England by four wickets in the first test. The test series is being conducted with extreme precautions and safety protocols to ensure the safety and security of the players and the support staff.

The Indian cricket team has not yet resumed its play as Coronavirus pandemic is still peaking in India.