Bharat Padhe Online: HRD Ministry launched week-long campaign to improve online education

The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development launched Bharat Padhe online campaign on April 11, 2020 to crowdsource ideas for improving the online education ecosystem of India. The week-long campaign was launched by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The main objective of the campaign is to invite experts from across India to share suggestions or solutions to overcome the challenges and constraints of online education while promoting the existing digital education platforms.

How to submit your suggestions?

All suggestions and ideas can be shared directly with the HRD Ministry by emailing on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com or through Twitter using the hashtag #BharatPadheOnline and tagging @HRDMinistry and @DrRPNishank. The last date to share the ideas is April 16, 2020. The HRD Minister will be personally going through all the suggestions.

Key Highlights

• The main target audience of the Bharat Padhe Online campaign are the students and teachers. The HRD Ministry is hoping that all students and teachers participate in the campaign fully to improve the existing structure and methods of online education.

• The Minister noted that students studying is schools or higher educational institutions are the ones engaging with the existing digital platforms to attend their classes daily.

• Further, educators across the country have also been urged to come forward and contribute their ideas given their vast expertise in education.

• The HRD Minister said that a conversation can be initiated with the educators, asking them what they think an ideal online education system should be like and what are the limitations of the current online education system.

• They can also be asked about the challenges they face in the traditional classrooms that can be addressed through online education.

Background

The Bharat Padhe online campaign’s launch comes amid complete lockdown across the country to control the spread of coronavirus. All schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed across the country, forcing many institutions to start taking online classes to ensure that the studies of the students do not suffer.