Centre exempts pregnant women, persons with disabilities from attending office till May 31st

The central government has exempted pregnant women and persons with disabilities from attending offices till May 31, 2021. Though most private offices are already functioning on a work from home system, the government employees have been so far required to go to the office regularly even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, taking into consideration the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the centre has now offered more relaxations for its employees. The Department of Personnel & Training is taking a series of steps to ensure preventive measures are taken to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

In line with the same, the Centre has exempted certain employees, especially the most vulnerable ones including pregnant women and persons with disabilities from attending office physically and work from home.

Key Highlights

•The DoPT's latest order reads that all central government departments will continue with staggered office hours and 50 percent attendance of Under Secretary and below-level employees till May 31, 2021 to avoid over-crowding at their workplaces.

•All officials and staff who attend office would also have to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing of a mask, physical distancing, use of sanitizer and frequent hand-washing with soap and water.

•Further, the order read that crowding in lifts, corridors, staircases, common areas including refreshment kiosks and parking areas is to be strictly avoided.

•Besides pregnant women and people with disabilities, all central government staff residing in the containment zone have also been exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is de-notified.

•The officers and the staff residing in the containment zones will work from home and will be available through telephone and electronic means of communication, at all times.