Commission on Air Quality Management directs Delhi, neighbouring states to monitor dust mitigation measures 

The Commission for Air Quality and Management (CAQM) has issued directions to the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to monitor dust mitigation measures in order to curb the problem of air pollution arising from the Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Environment Ministry stated that the introduction of a robust online mechanism for monitoring dust mitigation measures is necessary to ensure strict implementation of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

The state governments have been requested to set up a 'Web Portal' for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents. The Commission for Air Quality and Management will review compliance with dust mitigation measures periodically.

Key Highlights

•All the projects on plot areas equal to or greater than 500 square meters of construction and demolition under the territorial jurisdiction of Urban Local Bodies in the NCR have to mandatorily register at the web portal.

•The Ministry has also urged to include the provision of video conferencing with remote connectivity technology for effective and round-the-clock monitoring of dust mitigation measures.

•The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) along with other State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB) of the National Capital Region have been strictly ordered to monitor compliance of dust mitigation measures.

•The online portal will provide a checklist to form the basis for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures in the NCR.

•The list of dust control/ mitigation measures will include the use of water cannons, anti-smog guns, fire hydrants, hoses, water pills and sprinklers etc.

•All the proponents will also have to mandatorily install reliable and economical PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the project sites and link them with a platform that has Live Dashboard accessibility for CPCB and other concerned government agencies to monitor the activities.

Background

Air pollution is a major issue in the National Capital region especially during the onset of winter when the air quality turns hazardous almost every year. The major cause of air pollution is the stubble burning by farmers in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court of India has on various occasions expressed alarm over the severe air pollution level in Delhi-NCR. A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Arun Mishra had stated during a hearing regarding the same in 2019, “Scientifically speaking we are all losing precious years of our life."

The World Air Quality Report, 2020, which was released globally by IQAir ( Swiss Organization), rated India as the third most polluted country in the world and Delhi as the world's most polluted capital.