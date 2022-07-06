Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket: Women's cricket to make its debut at Birmingham- Check Full Cricket Schedule, Teams

Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket: Women's cricket will be making its debut in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. This would be the second-ever time that cricket will be played in the Commonwealth Games. It has only been played once before in Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games 1998 when men's ODI cricket was included in the schedule.

Birmingham 2022 will see T20 Cricket make its debut in Commonwealth Games. This will also mark the first appearance of the women's cricket in the event.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin in Birmingham on July 28 and conclude on August 8, 2022.

READ- Full List of Indian Athletes qualified for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Will Cricket be played in Commonwealth?

Yes, cricket will be played in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 for the second time ever. It was included in the Commonwealth Games for the first-ever time in the Commonwealth Games 1998 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. However, then men's ODI tournament was held. This time it is the women's T20 tournament.

Is India participating in Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket ?

Yes, India is one of the eight teams that will participate in Cricket in Commonwealth Games 2022. Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket event will be an eight-team affair that will include hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka. India is one of the five teams that qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to its ICC WT20I team ranking

Cricket in Commonwealth Games 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had made a joint bid to include women's Twenty20 tournament in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in November 2018. The bid was successful after a vote by all 71 Commonwealth Games Associations.

Cricket was thus added to the Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule along with beach volleyball and para table tennis. This inclusion could pave the way for inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Schedule

Group A

Australia

Barbados

India

Pakistan

Group B

England

New Zealand

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Date Matches Venue 29th July 2022 (11:00) Australia vs India Edgbaston 29th July 2022 (18:00) Barbados vs Pakistan Edgbaston 31 July 2022 (11:00) India vs Pakistan Edgbaston 31 July 2022 (18:00) Australia vs Barbados Edgbaston 3 August 2022 (11:00) Australia vs Pakistan Edgbaston 3 August 2022 (18:00) Barbados vs India Edgbaston 30 July 2022 (11:00) New Zealand vs South Africa Edgbaston 30 July 2022 (18:00) England vs Sri Lanka Edgbaston 2 August 2022 (11:00) England vs South Africa Edgbaston 2 August 2022 (18:00) New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Edgbaston 4 August 2022 (11:00) South Africa vs Sri Lanka Edgbaston 4 August 2022 (18:00) England vs New Zealand Edgbaston 6 August 2022 (11:00) Semi-final Edgbaston 6 August 2022 (18:00) Semi-final Edgbaston 7 August 2022 Final Edgbaston

Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Teams

Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket tournament will include eight teams -England, India, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka.

Venue

All cricket matches in the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham,

Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Qualification

England being the hosts had qualified automatically for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The six highest ranked teams also directly qualified for the games including India. The last remaining spot was reserved for the winner of the Commonwealth Games Qualifier tournament.

The qualifier event took place in Malaysia in January 2022. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 22 runs in the finals to secure its place in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

READ ALSO-Jasprit Bumrah becomes 6th Indian to take 100 wickets in SENA countries after Kapil Dev, Kumble