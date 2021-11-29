COVID ‘Omicron’ Variant: India issues revised guidelines for international arrivals

International Arrivals in India: The Union Ministry of Health on November 28, 2021, revised the guidelines for international arrivals in India which will come into effect from December 1, 2021. The decision by the Govt of India comes in the wake of the newly reported COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ which has also been designated as the ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organisation. The Covid variant has been detected to spread more quickly than the previous ‘Delta Variant’. The new Covid variant has an unusually large number of mutations that are more infectious than Delta.

Indian Government guidelines for international arrivals

1. The guidelines issued by the Indian govt for international arrivals require the passengers to submit the self-declaration form on the Online Suvidha Portal. The form must be submitted before the scheduled travel and mention the last 14 days' travel details.

2. The guidelines issued for the international travels mandate uploading of negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha Portal before the journey. The RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey.

3. As per the guidelines for international arrivals in India issued by the Health Ministry, the travellers coming from ‘countries at risk’ will require to take the COVID-19 test port arrival and must wait for results at the airport.

4. If the travellers are tested negative, they will have to follow the home quarantine for the next seven days. They will have to take a re-test on the eighth day and if negative, further will have to self-monitor for the next 7 days.

5. A sub-section (5% of the total flight passengers) will undergo the post-arrival testing at random at the airport.

‘Countries at risk’ by Health Ministry

According to the Union Health Ministry, the ‘countries at risk’ include-

1. United Kingdom

2. South Africa

3. Brazil

4. Bangladesh

5. Botswana

6. China

7. Mauritius

8. New Zealand

9. Zimbabwe

10. Singapore

11. Hong Kong

12. Israel

Omicron COVID Variant

The new Covid variant- Omicron- is said to be more dangerous and contagious and has also been designated as the first new ‘variant of concern’ since the Delta Variant. The case of Covid new variant was first reported in South Africa.

According to the Preliminary evidence, there is an increased risk of reinfection with the new Covid variant as the experts fear that the Omicron variant can be responsible to cause the third wave.