Current Affairs in Short: 06 January 2020

Former Karnataka Governor TN Chaturvedi Passes Away

• Former Karnataka Governor Triloki Nath Chaturvedi passed away on January 05, 2020, at the age of 90.

• He was born on January 19, 1929, in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. He was the Governor of Karnataka from the year 2002 to 2007.

• He held the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India from 1984 to 1989. He was also the Governor of Kerala.

Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Delhi Cycle Walk Project

• The foundation stone of Delhi Cycle Walk project at Tughlakabad was laid by Home Minister Amit Shah on January 06, 2020.

• It is the first phase of Delhi Cycle Walk which will be a part of the whole network of over 220 km. This project will increase universal accessibility and green cover in the city.

• Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal said that this project will help in addressing environmental issues and traffic problem of the National Capital.

Rajiv Bhatnagar becomes Advisor to Jammu & Kashmir LG

• Rajiv Bhatnagar, former Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been appointed as Advisor to Jammu & Kashmir LG.

• Now, Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Union Territory, will have three Advisors.

• Two other advisors of J&K LG are KK Sharma and Farooq Khan. They were appointed on November 14, 2019.

Iran announced not to abide by any of restrictions

• The Iran government has recently announced that it will no longer stand with any of the restrictions imposed by 2015's nuclear deal.

• Iran declared that it will not abide by any restrictions on its nuclear enrichment capacity, research, and development.

• On the other hand, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has invited Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to discuss both the nuclear deal and how to defuse the crisis.

BEE notifies new energy performance standards for air conditioners

• Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has notified new energy standards for ACs. It notifies that 24-degree Celsius default setting will be mandatory for all room air conditioners.

• These energy standards will be applicable from January 01, 2021, onwards.

• As per the new standards, the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISER) will be for split air conditioners - 3.30 to 5.00 and for window air conditioners - 2.70 to 3.50.