Current Affairs in Short: 13 January 2022

India’s first heli hub to be established in Gurugram

• The Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala announced that Gurugram will get the country’s first heli-hub with all the aviation facilities.

• The heli-hub in Gurugram will be the first of its kind in India to have all the facilities in one place for the helicopters.

• The heli-hub has been proposed to be built in Gurugram and it will be near the metro facility along with easy connectivity to the industrial areas such as Bhiwadi and Noida.

• All forms of aviation facilities for helicopters such as hangars, heliport, maintenance of air taxis will also be available. The main objective is to make the landing and take-off points for various helicopters services.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, tests positive for COVID-19

• Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in home isolation.

• The samples of Kharge were sent for a routine RT-PCR test and the results have come positive. He is asymptomatic and is under home isolation.

• The Opposition leader is fully vaccinated, however, he was not able to receive the precautionary dose as it requires a nine-month gap from the date of the second dose.

• Five other staff members in Kharge’s Delhi Office had also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Indian Army conducts workshop for field commanders on communication skills, negotiation

• Indian Army informed that it has conducted a workshop for the field commanders on negotiation and communication skills.

• The workshop by the Indian Army will help the commanders in dealing with dynamic and emerging challenges.

• A delegation of Indian Army officers also held the 14th round of talks with its counterpart in the Chinese Army in order to resolve the border dispute in Eastern Ladakh.

• The main focus of the talks is to carry forward the disengagement process at Hot Springs.

100 air-conditioned buses CNG buses to be launched by Delhi Government

• The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will launch 100 airconditioned buses with technologically improved facilities.

• The new buses in Delhi will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including Global Positioning System (GPS), CCTV Cameras, panic buttons, fire detection, and the suppression system.

• The buses will be 12 meter low floor AC buses and will be fully BS-VI compliant. Another feature will include the bus kneeling with a ramp for differently-abled.

Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after 7 months

• Nigeria has lifted a ban on Twitter after a period of 7 months. The Government of Nigeria had suspended Twitter in June 2021 after the company deleted a tweet by the country’s president about punishing regional secessionists.

• Nigerian authorities had accused Twitter of siding with the secessionists, however, the government had said it will reverse the ban after Twitter agreed to the conditions including opening a local office in Nigeria.

• Twitter did not say that it agreed with the demands but tweeted that it was pleased to be restored in Nigeria.

• The latest move has allowed millions of people in the most populous country in Africa to use the platform again.