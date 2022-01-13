Current Affairs in Short: 13 January 2022
Nigeria has lifted a ban on Twitter after a period of 7 months. The Government of Nigeria had suspended Twitter in June 2021 after the company deleted a tweet by the country’s president about punishing regional secessionists.
India’s first heli hub to be established in Gurugram
• The Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala announced that Gurugram will get the country’s first heli-hub with all the aviation facilities.
• The heli-hub in Gurugram will be the first of its kind in India to have all the facilities in one place for the helicopters.
• The heli-hub has been proposed to be built in Gurugram and it will be near the metro facility along with easy connectivity to the industrial areas such as Bhiwadi and Noida.
• All forms of aviation facilities for helicopters such as hangars, heliport, maintenance of air taxis will also be available. The main objective is to make the landing and take-off points for various helicopters services.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, tests positive for COVID-19
• Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in home isolation.
• The samples of Kharge were sent for a routine RT-PCR test and the results have come positive. He is asymptomatic and is under home isolation.
• The Opposition leader is fully vaccinated, however, he was not able to receive the precautionary dose as it requires a nine-month gap from the date of the second dose.
• Five other staff members in Kharge’s Delhi Office had also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.
Indian Army conducts workshop for field commanders on communication skills, negotiation
• Indian Army informed that it has conducted a workshop for the field commanders on negotiation and communication skills.
• The workshop by the Indian Army will help the commanders in dealing with dynamic and emerging challenges.
• A delegation of Indian Army officers also held the 14th round of talks with its counterpart in the Chinese Army in order to resolve the border dispute in Eastern Ladakh.
• The main focus of the talks is to carry forward the disengagement process at Hot Springs.
100 air-conditioned buses CNG buses to be launched by Delhi Government
• The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will launch 100 airconditioned buses with technologically improved facilities.
• The new buses in Delhi will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including Global Positioning System (GPS), CCTV Cameras, panic buttons, fire detection, and the suppression system.
• The buses will be 12 meter low floor AC buses and will be fully BS-VI compliant. Another feature will include the bus kneeling with a ramp for differently-abled.
Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after 7 months
• Nigeria has lifted a ban on Twitter after a period of 7 months. The Government of Nigeria had suspended Twitter in June 2021 after the company deleted a tweet by the country’s president about punishing regional secessionists.
• Nigerian authorities had accused Twitter of siding with the secessionists, however, the government had said it will reverse the ban after Twitter agreed to the conditions including opening a local office in Nigeria.
• Twitter did not say that it agreed with the demands but tweeted that it was pleased to be restored in Nigeria.
• The latest move has allowed millions of people in the most populous country in Africa to use the platform again.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS