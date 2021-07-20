Current Affairs in Short: 20 July 2021

IAF’s Sarang helicopter team set to perform first time in Russia Air Show

•The Saran Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force is all prepared to perform for the first time at the MAKS International Air Show to be held from July 20, 2021, to July 25, 2021, at Zhukovsky International Airport, Russia.

•The Sarang team will be showcasing its four helicopter aerobatics for the first time in Russia with its Made in India – Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters.

•The Sarang Team was created in 2003 in Bangalore. The team’s first international display was in 2004 at the Asian Aerospace Airshow, Singapore.

•Since then, the Sarang team has represented Indian Air Force at air shows in the UK, the UAE, Bahrain, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.

India becomes 5th largest foreign exchange reserve holder in world

•India becomes the 5th largest foreign exchange reserve holder in the world after China, Japan, Switzerland, and Russia.

•India’s forex exchange reserves were recorded at approximately USD 609 billion on June 25, 2021, said Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance.

•India’s current forex exchange reserves can cover imports for more than 18 months and offer a buffer in case of unforeseen external shocks.

•India’s balance of payments showed a surplus in both capital account and current account contributed towards the increase in foreign exchange reserves during 2020-21.

COVID-19: Canada extends ban on incoming flights from India till August 21

•Canada on July 19, 2021, announced that the ban on passenger flights from India will be extended till August 21, 2021, due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

•The ban was earlier imposed on April 22, 2021, when India was experiencing the second wave of pandemic. The ban was scheduled to expire on July 21, however, it will be extended till August 21.

•Canada is extending the ban on flights from India for the fourth time. Further, the Canadian government said that fully vaccinated permanent residents and American citizens who wish to come to Canada for non-essential reasons can begin to do so from August 9, 2021.

Indian Navy warship INS Tabar exercises with French Navy

•Indian Navy warship INS Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise with FNS Aquitaine, a French frigate, and four Rafale fight aircraft in the Bay of Biscay on July 15 and 16, 2021, said Commander Vivek Madhwal, Spokesperson, Indian Navy.

•The exercise was mutually benefited in consolidating combined operations against maritime threats and enhancing interoperability.

•The maritime partnership exercise between the Indian Navy and the French Navy comprised cross-deck activity, vertical replenishment, firing on target, replenishment at sea approach, and surface maneuvers.

100-pound Opah fish discovered on the Oregon coast

•A large 100-pound Opah fish was discovered on Sunset Beach in Seaside, Oregon. The fish is also known as Moonfish. The Seaside Aquarium officials have cited it as a rare occurrence.

•The fish discovered measured three and a half feet long and are not normally found on the shores.

•As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the species of this fish lives deep in the ocean, usually in temperate and tropical waters, hence little is known about them.

•As per the NOAA, Opah fish have a round, flat silver body. The belly area is rose red, dotted with white spots. The mouth and fins are red, and the eyes are large and encircled with gold.

•The Seaside Aquarium has stored the fish in a freezer. The Aquarium officials in collaboration with the Columbia River Maritime Museum will work on dissecting the fish to gather all data on the species of fish.