Current Affairs in Short: 21 December 2022
INS Arnala: First ship of ASW SWC project launched by Indian Navy
- The first ship of the ASW SWC Project, INS Arnala was launched on December 20, 2022, at Kattupalli, Chennai, by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GRSE for the Indian Navy.
- The ship made her initial touch with the sea of the Bay of Bengal at a launch ceremony attended by Rasika Chaube, Financial Adviser, Ministry of Defence.
- In line with Naval marine tradition, Ms Chaube launched the ship to the chanting of an Atharva Vedic incantation.
- The ship was called Arnala in honour of the strategic maritime importance bestowed by the great Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on the island of Arnala, located about 13 kilometres north of Vasai, Maharashtra.
Kalyani Ferresta: Jyotiraditya Scindia launched country’s first Green steel brand
- Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled KALYANI FeRRESTA, India's first green steel brand, in New Delhi on December 21, 2022.
- This first-of-its-kind steel was created by the Kalyani Group, a Pune-based steel manufacturer, utilizing renewable energy resources, leaving no carbon footprints in the environment.
- Scindia delivered the keynote presentation and described the event as a paradigm change in the steel sector.
- According to him, India is leading the countries that have committed to achieving carbon neutrality through green steel manufacturing.
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs wins Platinum Icon award in Digital India Awards 2022
- The Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has won the Platinum Icon at the Digital India Awards 2022 for their effort "DataSmart Cities: Empowering Cities via Data".
- The prize was announced in the 'Data Sharing and Use for Socio-Economic Development' category.
- The DataSmart Communities Initiative is an important step in developing a comprehensive data ecosystem that allows cities to make evidence-based decisions.
- It intends to use data to improve governance in India's 100 Smart Cities.
Guru Nanak Dev University becomes only university in India to get an A grade by NAAC
- The Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has received an A grade after obtaining 3.85 points in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading, making it the first university in India to do so.
- Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the institution on its achievement, saying it was the product of everyone's hard work.
- He expressed hope that all of the state's universities will emulate Guru Nanak Dev University in order to bring honour to the state.
