Current Affairs in Short: 21 December 2022

The first ship of the ASW SWC Project, INS Arnala was launched on December 20, 2022, at Kattupalli, Chennai, by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GRSE for the Indian Navy.

The ship made her initial touch with the sea of the Bay of Bengal at a launch ceremony attended by Rasika Chaube, Financial Adviser, Ministry of Defence.

In line with Naval marine tradition, Ms Chaube launched the ship to the chanting of an Atharva Vedic incantation.