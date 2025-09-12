Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Documents to Carry, Dress Code, Guidelines for Sept 13 & 14

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam is set to begin tomorrow, September 13. The exam will be held in two shifts across the state. Candidates must strictly follow the exam guidelines, dress code, and carry the required documents to avoid issues at last minute. This article provides details about the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam, important instructions, list of documents to carry, exam day dress code, and official guidelines for September 13 and 14. Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for constable positions in various districts. The exam will be held on September 13 and 14, 2025, in offline mode at designated centers. Candidates must reach their examination center well in advance to complete verification and biometric attendance.

Candidates can check the key highlights of the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board Exam Name Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date September 13 and 14, 2025 Mode Offline Vacancies 10000 Official Website www.police.rajasthan.gov.in or https://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Police Constable Shift Timings 2025 Candidates can check the shift timings for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam in the table below: Shift Timings Morning Shift 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Afternoon Shift 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Documents Required for Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam Candidates should carry the correct documents for smooth entry into the examination hall. If a candidate fails to present the mandatory documents, they can be barred from appearing in the exam.

The following documents are mandatory for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam: Admit Card: A hard copy of the admit card downloaded from the official portal.

Valid Photo ID Proof: Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport.

Passport Size Photograph: As per the specifications mentioned in the admit card instructions. Candidates are advised to double-check their admit card details, including exam center address, reporting time, and exam shift, before leaving for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam.

Rajasthan Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025 Dress Code for Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam has a strict dress code to maintain fairness and prevent malpractice during the examination. Aspirants must carefully follow these instructions to avoid any inconvenience at the exam center:

Candidates should wear light-colored clothes without big pockets.

Shoes, high heels, and boots are not allowed. Candidates must wear slippers or sandals.

Jewelry, metal accessories, belts, and wristwatches are strictly prohibited.

Candidates must not wear clothes with full sleeves or heavy embroidery. The dress code has been implemented to ensure transparency and prevent the use of unfair means during the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam. Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Exam Day Guidelines The exam authorities have issued a set of instructions that candidates must strictly follow on the exam days: Reach the exam center at least 90 minutes before reporting time. Carry a printed admit card and valid ID proof without fail. Do not carry electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators, or Bluetooth devices. Follow the instructions given by invigilators inside the exam hall. Candidates must sign and complete biometric verification before the start of the exam.