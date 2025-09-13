IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: Registration Closes Tomorrow for 394 Posts at mha.gov.in

IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online will end on 14th September 2025. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released a notification to recruit 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Tech posts. The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 selection process will include an online examination, followed by a skill test and an interview/personality test. This article provides details about IB JIO Application process so candidates can fill the form before the last date. IB JIO Application Form 2025 Last Date The IB JIO Application Form 2025 has been available online from 23rd August 2025, and the last date to apply is 14th September 2025 till 11:59 PM. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before filling out the form. They must ensure that all details are entered correctly and keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2025 Overview The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 is a national-level exam conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Tech in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). A JIO in the Intelligence Bureau plays a crucial role in collecting intelligence and information related to internal as well as external security matters. This makes it one of the most prestigious government jobs in India. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: Particulars Details Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB) Post Name Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Tech Vacancies 394 Application Mode Online Registration Dates 23rd August 2025 – 14th September 2025 Selection Process Tier I – Online Exam Tier II – Skill Test Tier III – Interview/Personality Test Official Website www.ncs.gov.in/www.mha.gov.in

IB JIO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The online application process for IB JIO Recruitment 2025 is currently active on the official websites www.ncs.gov.in and www.mha.gov.in. The direct link to IB JIO Apply Online 2025

is also provided here. Candidates must ensure they submit their applications on or before 14th September 2025 to avoid any last-minute technical issues. Click Here to Apply Online for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2025 How to Apply Online for IB JIO Recruitment 2025? Candidates can follow these simple steps to complete their IB JIO Application Form 2025: Step 1: Visit the Official Website: Go to www.ncs.gov.in or www.mha.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link titled “IB JIO Recruitment 2025” on the careers page. Step 3: Click the “Apply Online” button and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 4: Enter personal information, educational qualifications, and work experience accurately. Step 5: Upload a recent passport-sized photograph and a scanned signature as per specifications. Step 6: Submit the required fee using the official payment gateway. Step 7: Check the entire application form carefully before clicking “Submit”. Step 8: Download or print the PDF copy of your application for future reference. Documents Required for IB JIO Apply Online 2025 Candidates must have the following documents ready to successfully complete the IB JIO Application Form 2025: Email ID (must be verified via OTP)

Mobile Number (must be verified via OTP)

Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID)

Matriculation/10th Class Certificate

Intermediate/12th Class Certificate

Category Certificate (OBC-NCL/EWS/SC/ST) if applicable

Pre-Requisites for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Application Form 2025 Candidates must ensure that their photograph and signature meet the official specifications before filling out the IB JIO Application Form 2025. Candidates can check the details below: Parameters Dimensions File Size Photograph 35mm (width) × 45mm (height) 100 KB – 200 KB Signature — 80 KB – 150 KB IB Junior Intelligence Officer Application Fee 2025 Candidates applying for the IB JIO Online Form 2025 must pay the application fee online according to their category. Check the fee details in the table below: Category Examination Fee Recruitment Processing Fee Total Fee Male candidates (UR/EWS/OBC) ₹100 ₹550 ₹650 Others Nil ₹550 ₹550 Also Check: IB JIO Exam Pattern 2025

IB JIO Syllabus 2025

IB JIO Selection Process 2025