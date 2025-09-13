IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: Registration Closes Tomorrow for 394 Posts at mha.gov.in

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 13, 2025, 10:10 IST

The last date to apply for IB JIO Recruitment 2025 is 14th September 2025. The Intelligence Bureau invites applications for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech posts. The selection includes an online exam, skill test, and interview. Candidates must ensure eligibility, submit required documents, and pay the application fee. Check more details here.

IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date
IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date

IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online will end on 14th September 2025. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released a notification to recruit 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Tech posts. The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 selection process will include an online examination, followed by a skill test and an interview/personality test. This article provides details about IB JIO Application process so candidates can fill the form before the last date.

IB JIO Application Form 2025 Last Date

The IB JIO Application Form 2025 has been available online from 23rd August 2025, and the last date to apply is 14th September 2025 till 11:59 PM. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before filling out the form. They must ensure that all details are entered correctly and keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2025 Overview

The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 is a national-level exam conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Tech in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). A JIO in the Intelligence Bureau plays a crucial role in collecting intelligence and information related to internal as well as external security matters. This makes it one of the most prestigious government jobs in India.

Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Organization

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Post Name

Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Tech

Vacancies

394

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

23rd August 2025 – 14th September 2025

Selection Process

Tier I – Online Exam

Tier II – Skill Test

Tier III – Interview/Personality Test

Official Website

www.ncs.gov.in/www.mha.gov.in

IB JIO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The online application process for IB JIO Recruitment 2025 is currently active on the official websites www.ncs.gov.in and www.mha.gov.in. The direct link to IB JIO Apply Online 2025
 is also provided here. Candidates must ensure they submit their applications on or before 14th September 2025 to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

Click Here to Apply Online for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2025

How to Apply Online for IB JIO Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to complete their IB JIO Application Form 2025:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website: Go to www.ncs.gov.in or www.mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “IB JIO Recruitment 2025” on the careers page.

Step 3: Click the “Apply Online” button and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 4: Enter personal information, educational qualifications, and work experience accurately.

Step 5: Upload a recent passport-sized photograph and a scanned signature as per specifications.

Step 6: Submit the required fee using the official payment gateway.

Step 7: Check the entire application form carefully before clicking “Submit”.

Step 8: Download or print the PDF copy of your application for future reference.

Documents Required for IB JIO Apply Online 2025

Candidates must have the following documents ready to successfully complete the IB JIO Application Form 2025:

  • Email ID (must be verified via OTP)

  • Mobile Number (must be verified via OTP)

  • Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID)

  • Matriculation/10th Class Certificate

  • Intermediate/12th Class Certificate

  • Category Certificate (OBC-NCL/EWS/SC/ST) if applicable

Pre-Requisites for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Application Form 2025

Candidates must ensure that their photograph and signature meet the official specifications before filling out the IB JIO Application Form 2025. Candidates can check the details below:

Parameters

Dimensions

File Size

Photograph

35mm (width) × 45mm (height)

100 KB – 200 KB

Signature

80 KB – 150 KB

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Application Fee 2025

Candidates applying for the IB JIO Online Form 2025 must pay the application fee online according to their category. Check the fee details in the table below:

Category

Examination Fee

Recruitment Processing Fee

Total Fee

Male candidates (UR/EWS/OBC)

₹100

₹550

₹650

Others

Nil

₹550

₹550

Who Is Eligible for IB JIO Recruitment 2025?

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech (JIO-II/Tech). Candidates must meet the following IB JIO Eligibility Criteriato apply:

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Age Limit

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 27 years (as of 14th September 2025)

Educational Qualifications

Option 1: Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in: Electronics, Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Computer Applications

OR

Option 2: Bachelor’s Degree in Science (Electronics, Physics, Mathematics, or Computer Science) or Computer Applications

Skills Required

Analytical thinking, problem-solving ability, basic computing and IT proficiency, and the ability to handle critical information

