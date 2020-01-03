Current Affairs in Short: 3 January 2020

Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to inaugurate New Delhi World Book Fair 2020

• The Union Minister of Human Resources Development Ramesh Pokhriyal will inaugurate the 28th New Delhi World Book Fair on January 4, 2020.

• The New Delhi World Book Fair 2020 will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

• The book fair is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT).

• The chief guest of the Book Fair will be Gandhian scholar Girishwar Mishra.

• The fair will end on January 12, 2020.

Smriti Irani launches ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’ Campaign

• Union Minister Smriti Irani on January 3, 2020 launched the “Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav” Campaign.

• The campaign aims to invite suggestions from the people of Delhi for formulating the party's manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls.

• The campaign will be active for 14 days in all the 70 Constituencies of Delhi.

• In this regard, Smriti Irani also launched mobile number 6357171717 for people to record their suggestions.

Hillary Clinton appointed as new chancellor of Queen's University Belfast in Ireland

• Former US Secretary Hillary Clinton was appointed as Chancellor of the Queen's University in Belfast, Ireland.

• The position of Queen's University’s chancellor has been vacant since 2018 following the demise of Thomas J Moran, who was the Chairman and Chief Executive of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company.

• Clinton becomes the first female chancellor of the University.

• She will have a five-year term.

Nutrition deficiency declining & obesity going up in India: WHO

• Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of WHO, said that the Nutrition deficiency is declining & the obesity is going up in India and other developing countries.

• Two-thirds of the deaths among under 5 children is majorly due to the twin challenges of nutrition deficiency and obesity.

• In India, the nutrition situation differs from state to state.

Gujarat launches ‘Study in Gujarat’ campaign

• The state education department of Gujarat has launched ‘Study in Gujarat’ campaign to transform the state into an educational hub at both national and international level.

• Over 22 private colleges and government universities and 4 colleges are participating in the campaign.

• Under the campaign, the state has decided to conduct road shows in western Asian countries between January 15-22, 2020.

• The roadshows will also be conducted in 10 cities of India including Srinagar in J&K.