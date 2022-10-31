Current Affairs in Short: 31 October 2022
Second Edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2022 begins
- The second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2022 started in New Delhi on October 31, 2022.
- During the four-day conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the naval commanders on matters pertaining to national security.
- The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders.
- During the conference, the officials will review the major Operational, Material, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training, and Administrative activities under by the Indian Navy in the last few months.
EAM S. Jaishankar to attend SCO Heads of Govt meeting on November 1
- The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on November 1, 2022. It will be hosted by China.
- Currently, India is holding the SCO Presidency which began in September 2022 and will culminate in September 2023 when India will host the meeting.
- SCO Heads of State meeting and Heads of Government meeting are the two topmost important gatherings of the group which is held annually.
- The meeting focuses on the trade and the economic agenda of the organization and also approves its annual budget.
President of Lebanon leaves at end of term with no replacement
- The President of Lebanon Michel Aoun has left the Presidential Palace marking the end of a 6-year term without a replacement.
- The move has left the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown.
- As Aoun’s term ended, the country is being run by a caretaker government after Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati failed to form a new cabinet following May 15 Parliamentary elections in the country.
- The move is likely to further deprive the caretaker administration of legitimacy and worsen the existing political tensions.
Vigilance Awareness Week being observed by Central Vigilance Commission
- Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed by the Central Vigilance Commission in New Delhi from October 31 to November 6, 2022.
- The theme this year is ‘Corruption-free India for a developed Nation’. The Central Vigilance Commission also carried out a three-month campaign initiative for all the ministries and departments.
- Under the vigilance week, the commission will organize a function on November 3 in New Delhi and Prime Minister Modi is expected to grace the function as the Chief Guest.
