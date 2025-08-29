RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 500 Vacancies, Apply Online Begins on September 4th

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025. The RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Notification 2025 has been released on August 28, 2025 and interested candidates can apply online between September 4 and October 3, 2025.
Candidates interested in applying online for RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 must have completed the degree in Agriculture or Horticulture and must be between 21 and 40 years of age.
The RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment PDF has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 500 vacancies under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written exam, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Selected candidates get the salary on Pay Matrix Level L-12 with a Grade Pay of ₹4,800, as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Along with this, candidates will be eligible for various perks and allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA).
Interested candidates must read the official notification, which contains the detailed information about the selection process, application fees, eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification.
|
RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; candidates can apply online between September 4 and October 3, 2025. Check the table below for RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher - Agriculture)
|
Total Vacancies
|
500
|
Application Dates
|
September 4, 2025, to October 3, 2025
|
Application Mode
|
Online via SSO Rajasthan Portal
|
Eligibility
|
4-Yr B.Sc (Ag/Hort) + PG + B.Ed + Knowledge of Hindi & Rajasthani Culture
|
Age Limit
|
21 - 40 years (as of Jan 1, 2026) with age relaxation for reserved categories
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam (Paper-I & Paper-II)
Document Verification
Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria that are required to fill the online application form. The eligibility criteria require meeting educational qualifications, age limits, etc. Check the details below RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
A four-year Bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Horticulture, recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
A Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from an institution recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and Knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
Age Limit
Candidates must meet specific age requirements as of January 1, 2026. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is 40 years. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government norms:
RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025
Candidates must the application fees as per their category The application fees for general category candidates are Rs 600. Check the table below for category-wise application fees
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / UR / Other State
|
Rs 600
|
OBC / MBC / EWS (NCL)
|
Rs 400
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
Rs 400
