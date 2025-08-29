RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 500 Vacancies, Apply Online Begins on September 4th

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025. The RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Notification 2025 has been released on August 28, 2025 and interested candidates can apply online between September 4 and October 3, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying online for RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 must have completed the degree in Agriculture or Horticulture and must be between 21 and 40 years of age.

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 OUT

The RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment PDF has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 500 vacancies under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written exam, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Selected candidates get the salary on Pay Matrix Level L-12 with a Grade Pay of ₹4,800, as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Along with this, candidates will be eligible for various perks and allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA).