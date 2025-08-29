KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 500 Vacancies, Apply Online Begins on September 4th

By Mohd Salman
Aug 29, 2025, 11:28 IST

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025: RPSC has released the recruitment notification for the recruitment of 500 vacancies. Candidates can apply online between September 4 and October 3, 2025. Candidates must have completed a BSc in Agriculture/Horticulture along with a BEd. Direct link to download the official notification pdf here

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025
RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025. The RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Notification 2025 has been released on August 28, 2025 and interested candidates can apply online between September 4 and October 3, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying online for RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 must have completed the degree in Agriculture or Horticulture and must be between 21 and 40 years of age.

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 OUT

The RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment PDF has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 500 vacancies under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written exam, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Selected candidates get the salary on Pay Matrix Level L-12 with a Grade Pay of ₹4,800, as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Along with this, candidates will be eligible for various perks and allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA).

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Notification 2025 PDF Download Link

Interested candidates must read the official notification, which contains the detailed information about the selection process, application fees, eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification.

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025

Notification PDF

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; candidates can apply online between September 4 and October 3, 2025. Check the table below for RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Recruiting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher - Agriculture)

Total Vacancies

500

Application Dates

September 4, 2025, to October 3, 2025

Application Mode

Online via SSO Rajasthan Portal

Eligibility

4-Yr B.Sc (Ag/Hort) + PG + B.Ed + Knowledge of Hindi & Rajasthani Culture

Age Limit

21 - 40 years (as of Jan 1, 2026) with age relaxation for reserved categories

Selection Process

Written Exam (Paper-I & Paper-II)

Document Verification

Medical Exam

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria that are required to fill the online application form. The eligibility criteria require meeting educational qualifications, age limits, etc. Check the details below RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
A four-year Bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Horticulture, recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
A Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from an institution recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and Knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
Age Limit
Candidates must meet specific age requirements as of January 1, 2026. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is 40 years. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government norms:

RPSC 1st Grade Agriculture Teacher Recruitment 2025

Candidates must the application fees as per their category The application fees for general category candidates are Rs 600. Check the table below for category-wise application fees

Category

Application Fee

General / UR / Other State

Rs 600

OBC / MBC / EWS (NCL)

Rs 400

SC / ST / PwD

Rs 400

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News