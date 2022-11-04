Current Affairs in Short: 4 November 2022
Indian Firm to build Mongolia's first Greenfield Oil Refinery
- In a major development to lessen Mongolia’s oil imports from Russia, an Indian firm is all set to build the first greenfield oil refinery in the Capital of the country.
- India’s Hyderabad based- Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited has received the letter of authorization for the Mongol Refinery Project, which entails building Mongolia’s first oil refinery in the country.
- The company will build EPC-2 and EPC-3 at a cost of USD 790 million using advanced technology in Mongolia.
- In the years to come, this refinery will open up a number of employment opportunities, supporting the growth of nearby small industries and thereby leading to Mongolia’s economic development.
Jio Platform wins ‘Cloud Native Award’
- Jio Platforms Limited has won the Cloud Native Award at the 24th World Communications Awards ceremony held in London.
- In the Cloud Native category, while Jio Platforms Ltd got the award, the highly commended category included Ericsson and TPG.
- Jio has invested in excess of USD 50 billion since its inception to create the largest and the most advanced digital and connectivity ecosystem in India, with a bouquet of successful aps and platforms.
- Jio services span across connectivity and cloud, media, digital commerce, financial services, education, gaming, healthcare, smart cities and manufacturing.
Joshua Little becomes leading wicket-taker in 2022
- Joshua Little became only the second Irish to take a T20 hat trick while surpassing Sandeep Lamichanne of Nepal to claim the most wickets in T20Is in the calendar year 2022.
- The Irish pacer dismissed Kane Williamson, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over to register figures of 3-22 in the Super 12 match against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval.
- Joshua Little became the second bowler to take a hat trick in the 2022 edition of the tournament.
- Earlier, it was Karthik Meiyappan of UAE who cliched a hat trick against Sri Lanka in round one of the tournaments in Geelong.
CAQM reviews implementation of directions to restrict stubble-burning in Punjab
- The Commission of Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioners of 22 districts of Punjab except for Pathankot.
- They reviewed the status of the implementation of measures directed to restrict stubble burning in Punjab.
- Pollution has risen in Delhi where the AQI remained in the severe category for the second consecutive day. Stubble burning has contributed to 34 percent of Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution.
