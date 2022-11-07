Current Affairs in Short: 7 November 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Prime Minister Modi to unveil Logo, Website & Theme of India’s G20 Presidency on November 8, 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil the theme, logo, and website of India’s G20 Presidency on November 8, 2022, at 4.30 PM.
- India will assume G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. The Presidency offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.
- The Logo, Theme, and Website of India’s G20 Presidency will also reflect the country’s message and the overarching priorities of the world.
- G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 percent of the global GDP.
Indian Air Force starts online registration for Agniveervayu
- The Indian Air Force has started the online registration for Agniveervayu at 5 PM on November 7, 2022. Registration will close on November 23.
- The application process will be carried out online mode only. The Agnipath Scheme was approved by the Government a few months back.
- The scheme is for the recruitment of the youths of the country into the armed forces for a period of four years.
- Those who are between the age group of 17 to 23 years are eligible for the recruitment and 25 percent of them will be granted permanent service.
United States mid-term elections to take place on November 8
- In the forthcoming mid-term elections in the United States on November 8, 2022, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are being contested.
- Though Democrats currently hold both the Chambers of Congress, they are expected to lose the house and are in a dead heat for the control of the Senate.
- The outcome of the elections will determine the composition of the United States Congress and the power structure in three dozen states.
- The elections will shape the rest of Joe Biden’s presidency and will also impact America’s posture towards the rest of the world.
Delhi lifts ban, eases restrictions, primary schools to reopen
- With the Air Quality Index improved in relative terms, the Government of Delhi on November 7, 2022, lifted various bans, imposed earlier, including the ban on the entry of trucks into the National Capital.
- Delhi Environment Minister announced that the ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi has been lifted, meaning that there is no ban on the entry of trucks, and non-BS 6 diesel light motor vehicles are allowed.
- Last week, Aam Aadmi Party announced a mandatory 50 percent work-from-home for government offices, and a similar advisory was issued for private offices. It has been revoked now.
