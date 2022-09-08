Current Affairs in Short: 8 September 2022
CA in short
Government of India to establish 3 lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in the next 5 years
- The Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that a committee has been constituted to draft a national cooperative policy for holistic development.
- While inaugurating a two-day National Conference of State Cooperation Ministers in New Delhi, the Union Minister said that every state will have a representation in it.
- The policy’s focus area will be free registration, computerization, and domestic elections. The focus will also be on ensuring active membership, professionalism in leadership, and transparency.
- As per Union Minister Amit Shah, currently, there are 65 thousand active Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in the country.
DRDO and Indian Army successfully complete six flight tests of quick reaction surface to air missile system
- The Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Army have successfully completed six flight-tests of QRSAM system.
- The flight tests by DRDO were conducted as part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.
- The flight-tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and the Indian Army on the successful flight trials and also exuded confidence that QRSAM weapon system will be an excellent force multiplier of the Armed Forces.
Government of India to set up 300 cargo terminals under PM Gati Shakti Framework
- The Government of India has announced to set up 300 cargo terminals under the PM Gati Shakti framework over the next four to five years.
- It will further reduce the logistics cost by a huge margin and attract more cargo to the Indian Railways.
- As per Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, the rail ministry has received 93 firm applications for setting up multimodel cargo terminals of which over 60 applicants have expressed their strong desire for this project.
- As per the minister, there will be no change in the lease policy for existing cargo terminals and if some company’s lease period expires then that company has to come through the transparent bidding process to acquire a new one.
Indian and Chinese troops begun disengagement in area of Gogra-Hotsprings in Ladakh
- The Defence Ministry has announced that the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings in Ladakh.
- The troops have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas.
- This is being done after the consensus reached in the 16th round India-China Corps Commander Level meeting on September 8, 2022.
