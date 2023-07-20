Current Affairs One Liners: July 20 2023- Coast Guard 25th Director General

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Indian Coast Guard 25th Director General International Chess Day, Global Food Regulators Summit 2023 etc.

Current Affairs One Liners: July 20 2023
1. When is International Chess Day celebrated annually - 20 July

2. Which Indian Grandmaster won the Super GM Chess tournament in Hungary - R. Praggnananda

3. Who has been elected as the new Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha- S Phangnon Konyak

4. Who has been appointed as the new MD & CEO of SBI Capital Markets Limited- Ajay Kumar Sinha

5. Reserve Bank of India has canceled the license of which co-operative bank – United India Co-operative Bank

6. Who has been appointed as the 25th Director General of Indian Coast Guard- Rakesh Pal

7. Which Union Minister inaugurated the Global Food Regulators Summit 2023 - Mansukh Mandaviya

