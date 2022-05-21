Current Affairs Questions and Answers 2022 for Competitive Exams: May 16-21, 2022 

Current Affairs Questions and Answers 2022 for Competitive Exams: Jagran Josh Current Affairs Section brings to you the latest and best Current Affairs Question and Answers 2022 relevant for UPSC, SSC, Railway, Banking and other competitive exams. Today's quiz covers topics including Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies, Malviya Mission, Mujib – The Making of a Nation feature film and State of Inequality Report among others.

1. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies will be set up in which among the following Universities?

a) Dongguk University

b) Naropa University

c) International Buddhist Studies College

d) Lumbini University

2. What is the name of the second Stealth Frigate of P17A class that was launched recently in Mumbai by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh?

a) INS Kamet

b) IND Dhupgarh

c) INS Trisul

d) INS Udaygiri

3. What is the objective of a newly proposed Malviya Mission?

a) Enabling ecosystem for Faculty Development

b) Enabling ecosystem for Student Development

c) Enabling ecosystem for Women's Development

d) Enabling ecosystem for Labour Development

4. The Centre for Development of Telematics signed an MoU with which major telecom operators for cooperation in the area of IoT/M2M?

a) Vodafone India

b) Airtel

c) Reliance Jio

d) BSNL

5. Which Ministry has signed an MoU with National Research Development Corporation?

a) Urban Development Ministry

b) Heavy Industries Ministry

c) MSME Ministry

d) Home Ministry

6. Who is the Director of the India – Bangladesh co-production feature film 'Mujib– The Making of a Nation’?

a) Shyam Benegal

b) Rituporno Ghosh

c) Aparna Sen

d) Deepa Mehta

7. The Supreme Court of India invoked which article of the constitution to order the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan?

a) Article 131

b) Article 142

c) Article 154

d) Article 112

8. Which institution prepares the State of Inequality Report?

a) Institute of Economic Growth

b) Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research

c) NITI Aayog

d) Institute for Competitiveness

Answers

1. (d) Lumbini Buddhist University

India and Nepal have agreed to set up Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Chair at Lumbini Buddhist University. This was agreed upon during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini, Nepal. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to establish the same between the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University on May 16, 2022.

2. (d) INS Udaygiri

Union Defence Minister launched two new frontline ships of the Indian Navy- INS Surat and INS Udaygiri in Mumbai on May 17, 2022. While INS Surat is the fourth guided-missile destroyer of P15B class, INS Udaygiri is the second stealth frigate of P17A class.

3. (a) Enabling ecosystem for Faculty Development

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed 'Malviya Mission' to develop enabling ecosystem across the country for teacher education/faculty development. He said that a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of 21st-century India must be adopted. He also called for a multidisciplinary approach towards teacher education with focus on Indian values, languages, knowledge, ethos, and traditions.

4. (a) Vodafone India

The Centre for Development of Telematics(C-DOT), a premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vodafone Idea Limited, one of the major telecom operators of India on May 17, 2022. The MoU was on the occasion of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) and aims to help both the organizations leverage each other’s expertise in their respective domains to develop and deploy IoT/M2M solutions in India.

5. (b) Heavy Industries Ministry

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has signed an MoU with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) for undertaking various activities for smooth implementation of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector. Under the agreement, NRDC will conduct the activities like evaluation and review of the scheme, management of intellectual property rights and commercialization support for the products developed under Capital Goods Scheme Phase-I & II etc on behalf of MHI.

6. (a) Shyam Benegal

The India – Bangladesh co-production feature film 'Mujib – The Making of a Nation' has been directed by Shyam Benegal. The film is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a gift on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as the Father of the Nation in Bangladesh. A 90-second trailer of the film was launched at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

7. (b) Article 142

The Supreme Court of India invoked Article 142 of the Constitution on May 18, 2022 to order the release of one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, AG Perarivalan, who has been in jail for 31 years. Article 142 of the Indian Constitution grants the court extraordinary powers for “doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it."

8. (d) Institute for Competitiveness

The State of Inequality in India Report was released on May 18, 2022 by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). The report has been written by the Institute for Competitiveness and it presents a holistic analysis of the depth and nature of inequality in India. It compiles information on inequities across sectors of health, education, household characteristics and the labour market.

