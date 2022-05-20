Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 20 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India FDI inflow, NATO membership, BA.4 Omicron Variant and Women's World Boxing Championship 2022 among others.

1. Which country blocked the move to fast-track Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO?

a) Italy

b) Israel

c) Turkey

d) Germany

2. India recorded how much annual FDI inflow in FY 2021-22?

a) USD 83.57 billion

b) USD 75.60 billion

c) USD 85.83 billion

d) USD 67.78 billion

3. Which Indian state was the top recipient of FDI equity inflows in FY 2021-22?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Maharashtra

c) Telangana

d) Karnataka

4. Which nation plans to launch world's first search for habitable planets through space telescope?

a) Germany

b) Israel

c) India

d) China

5. Which Indian state has reported the first case of BA.4 Omicron Variant?

a) Rajasthan

b) Kerala

c) Telangana

d) Tamil Nadu

6. When is World Bee Day observed?

a) May 15th

b) May 17th

c) May 19th

d) May 20th

7. Which Indian boxer won gold in the 52 kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championship 2022?

a) Pooja Rani

b) Lovlina Borgohain

c) Simranjit Kaur

d) Nikhat Zareen

Answers

1. (c)Turkey

Turkey has blocked the move to fast-track Finland and Sweden's formal bids to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Sweden and Finland, two historically non-aligned Nordic countries, formally submitted their applications to join NATO on May 18th. Turkey has accused Sweden and Finland of harbouring terrorists, the members of Kurdish militant groups that Turkey considers as terrorist organisations.

2. (a) USD 83.57 billion

India recorded the highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 83.57 billion in the Financial Year 2021-22, overtaking last year's FDI by USD 1.60 billion. India's FDI inflow has witnessed a 23 percent rise post-COVID-19 outbreak despite lockdowns and Russian military operations in Ukraine.

3. (d) Karnataka

Karnataka was the top recipient of the FDI equity inflow in Financial Year 2021-22 with a share of 38 percent during the FY 2021-22 followed by Maharashtra (26%) and Delhi (14%). A majority of FDI inflow in Karnataka was reported in `Computer Software & Hardware’ (35%), Automobile Industry (20%) and `Education’ (12%) sectors.

4. (d) China

Chinese scientists have proposed a project named Closeby Habitable Exoplanet Survey (CHES) to hunt for habitable Earth-like planets outside our solar system through a space telescope. This is will be the world's first space mission specially designed to search for habitable planets in the universe.

5. (c) Telangana

India has reported the first confirmed case of BA.4 Variant in Telangana, Hyderabad. The news was revealed on May 19, 2022 from the COVID-19 Genomic Surveillance Program. The Scientists associated with the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium of Genomics (INSACOG) also informed that from India, the details of the BA.4 subvariant were entered on GISAID on May 9.

6. (d) May 20th

The World Bee Day is observed every year on May 20 to raise awareness about the essential roles that bees play in supporting the people and the environment. The day is celebrated to mark the fact that bees are one of the most hardworking creatures and they are extremely beneficial for the people and the natural ecosystem around them.

7. (d) Nikhat Zareen

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championship 2022. She beat Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight final in Istanbul, Turkey on May 19, 2022. Nikhat has become the only fifth Indian women's boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC to win a gold at the World Championships.

