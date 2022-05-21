Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 16 May to 21 May 2022

BillBoard Music Awards 2022

BTS created history by winning 3 out of 6 awards they were nominated for at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 Awards. They won Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, and Top Song Sales Artist for their super hit song ‘Butter’. Check full list of winners.

Devasahayam Pillai declared Saint by The Vatican

Devasahayam Pillai was declared Saint by Pope Francis at The Vatican on May 15, 2022, becoming the first Indian layman to get sainthood for what The Vatican calls ‘enduring increasing hardships’

Religious Worship Act, 1991

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act was introduced in 1991 and it bars the conversion of places of worship. It also provides for maintenance of the religious character of the places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947.

Elisabeth Borne becomes first female Prime Minister of France in 30 years

Elisabeth Borne has been appointed as the first Woman Prime Minister of France in 30 years. She was picked for the position by French President Emmanuel Macron. She succeeds Jean Castex in the position.

AG Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case walks free after 31 years

The Supreme Court of India has ordered release of AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. Perarivalan will finally walk free after 31 years of imprisonment, a term equivalent to two life sentences in prison.

Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary becomes India’s 52nd Tiger Reserve

The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan was notified as India's 52nd tiger reserve on May 16, 2022. It has become the fourth tiger reserve in Rajasthan after Ranthambore, Sariska and Mukundra. It includes the tiger habitat between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the northeast and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side.

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid Dispute

Mathura District Court has given its approval to the hearing of a lawsuit in the lower court over the removal of Shahi Idgah Masjid. The petitioners have claimed that the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built after demolishing the part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple which was spread over 13.37 acres of land.

BA.4 Omicron Variant in India

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium of Genomics (INSACOG) has confirms India’s first case of Omicron subvariant BA.4 in Hyderabad, Telangana. This strain of COVID-19 is like the BA.2 subvariant. The sample was reportedly found in an African National who had arrived in India at Hyderabad airport.

India records highest-ever FDI inflow in 2021-22

India recorded the highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 83.57 billion in the Financial Year 2021-22. Overall, India's FDI inflow has witnessed a 23 percent rise post-COVID despite the tough economic situation. India's FDI inflows have increased by almost 20-fold since FY 2003-2004.

Gyanvapi Masjid Case

Supreme Court resumed the hearing in the Gyanvapi Masjid case on May 20, 2022. In its judgment, the apex court ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi Masjid case to the Varanasi District court and directed that the trial of suit for worship inside the mosque be handled by the district judge.