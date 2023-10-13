Current Affairs Quiz: 13 October 2023-Cricket World Cup 2023

1. What is the name given to the operation launched to bring back Indians stranded in Israel?

2. Who has been nominated by World Athletics for this year's Athlete of the Year?

(d) Murali Srishankar

3. S. Sachidananda Murthy has passed away, he was a famous personality of which field?

(a) Science

(b) Politics

(c) Agriculture

(d) Journalism

4. Who has created a new national record of 100 meters in the National Open Championship?

(a) Aakriti Sinha

(b) Dutee Chand

(c) Manikanta H Hoblidhar

(d) Ajay Kumar

5. Which player has made the record of most sixes in international cricket?

(a) Rohit Sharma

(b) David Warner

(c) Mohammad Rizwan

(d) Virat Kohli

6. Who is the only Indian PSU company included in the Forbes' World Best Employers 2023 list?

(a) BHEL

(b) NTPC

(c) ONGC

(d) HCl

Answer:-

1. (d) 'Operation Ajay'

Under Operation 'Ajay', the Government of India has launched a campaign to bring Indian citizens trapped in Israel safely to India. 212 Indians have been brought safely from Israel in the first flight. It is noteworthy that many Indians are stranded there amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

2. (a) Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics has nominated Neeraj Chopra for the Male Athlete of the Year award 2023. World Athletics has announced this by issuing a statement. Along with this, the voting process for the World Athletics Award 2023 has also started. Neeraj Chopra is an Olympic and World Championship gold medal winner.

3. (d) Journalism

Well-known journalist and former resident editor of 'Malayala Manorama' Sachchidanand Murthy has passed away. He was 68 years old. Sachchidananda Murthy was an expert in national and international politics. He also served as the General Secretary of the 'Editors Guild of India' and a member of the 'Press Council'.

4. (c) Manikanta H Hoblidhar

India's young runner Manikanta H Hoblidhar has created a new national record of 100 meters in the National Open Championship. Manikanta took 10.23 seconds in the 100 meter race, which is a new national record. Earlier, Amiya Kumar Malik had created a national record of 10.26 seconds in 100 meters.

5. (a) Rohit Sharma

In the World Cup 2023 match played against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Rohit broke the record of most sixes in international cricket. Along with this, he also made the record of most centuries in ODI World Cup history. Rohit has also become the joint fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup.

6. (b) NTPC

NTPC has become the only Indian PSU to be included in Forbes' 'World's Best Employers 2023' list. NTPC is ranked 261st among the top 700 companies in the world ranking. Forbes releases this list every year to identify the top 700 companies.

