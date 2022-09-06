Current Affairs Quiz: 6 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 6 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India’s first Night Sky Sanctuary, the 56th Prime Minister of UK, and India’s first nasal vaccine among others.

1. India’s first Night Sky Sanctuary will be opened in which state/UT?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Ladakh

c) Uttarakhand

d) Chandigarh

2. Who has become the 56th Prime Minister of United Kingdom?

a) Liz Truss

b) Rishi Sunak

c) Priti Patel

d) Penny Mordaunt

3. Which of the Indian cricketer has announced retirement from all formats of Cricket?

a) Ravindra Jadeja

b) Shikhar Dhawan

c) Suresh Raina

d) Ravichandran Ashwin

4. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande has been conferred with the honorary rank of Army General by which country?

a) Bhutan

b) Japan

c) Bangladesh

d) Nepal

5. Who has developed India’s first nasal vaccine against COVID-19 that received DCGI approval?

a) Serum Institute of India

b) Bharat Biotech

c) GENoMiX

d) Bharat Pharma

6. National Green Tribunal has fined which state for waste management failure?

a) West Bengal

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Bihar

d) Rajasthan

7. Which has become the first country to approve the world’s first needle-free, inhaled version of the COVID-19 vaccine?

a) India

b) Russia

c) China

d) US

Answers

1. (b) Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh will get India’s 1st ‘Dark Sky Reserve’ which will be set up in the cold desert regions of the Union Territory. The ‘Dark Sky Reserve’ in Ladakh will be set up and ready by December 2022. A Dark Sky Reserve, which is also known as a Night Sky Sanctuary, is a place that is developed especially with a distinguished nocturnal environment and starry nights.

2. (a) Liz Truss

Liz Truss became the new Prime Minister of the UK by winning an internal leadership contest of the ruling Conservative Party of Britain at a time when the country faces industrial unrest and a recession. Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak, the former Finance Minister to become the new PM. She has become the third woman Prime Minister of the country.

3. (c) Suresh Raina

The former all-rounder of the Indian Cricket Team Suresh Raina announced retirement from all forms of cricket on September 6, 2022. The 35-year-old Suresh Raina confirmed the latest development through the social media post. One of the most prominent faces of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suresh Raina was not able to find a buyer at the mega auction earlier in 2022.

4. (d) Nepal

The Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has been conferred with the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army by the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari in a ceremony at her residence on September 5, 2022. The ceremony was part of the unique traditions between the armies of India and Nepal.

5. (b) Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on September 6, 2022, got the emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. This will be India’s first nasal vaccine against Coronavirus. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed the vaccine a big boot to India’s fight against COVID.

6. (a) West Bengal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs. 3,500 crores on the state of West Bengal for allegedly not managing the solid as well as liquid waste, causing harm to the environment. The order further added that the restoration measures should be carried out within three months.

7. (c) China

China has become the first country in the world to approve the world’s first needle-free, inhaled version of the COVID-19 vaccine. China’s National Medical Products Administration approved the vaccine for emergency use as a booster vaccine. The companies in China have been looking into developing inhaled versions of vaccines to stimulate the antibodies in nasal and airway tissues to defense against COVID-19.