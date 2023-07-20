Current Affairs Quiz: July 20 2023-International Chess Day 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as International Chess Day etc.

1. Reserve Bank of India has canceled the license of which co-operative bank?

(a) Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank

(b) United India Co-operative Bank

(c) Bharat Co-operative Bank

(d) Janata Cooperative Bank Limited

2. Who has been appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard?

(a) Ajay Sinha

(b) Ranvijay Singh

(c) Mahesh Sharma

(d) Rakesh Pal

3. Which union minister inaugurated the Global Food Regulators Summit 2023?

(a) Rajnath Singh

(b) Anurag Thakur

(c) Mansukh Mandaviya

(d) Smriti Irani

4. Who has been appointed as the new MD & CEO of SBI Capital Markets Limited?

(a) Ravi Tyagi

(b) Ajay Kumar Sinha

(c) Vijay Shekhar Sharma

(d) Vinay Mohanty

5. Which Indian Grandmaster won the Super GM Chess tournament in Hungary?

(a) Nihal Sarin

(b) Adhiban Bhaskaran

(c) Parimarjan Negi

(d) R. Praggnananda

6. Who has been elected as the new Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha?

(a) Smriti Irani

(b) Kuldeep Singh

(c) Abhishek Awasthi

(d) S Phangnon Konyak

7. When is the International Chess Day observed annually?

(a) 19th July

(b) 20th July

(c) 21st July

(d) 22nd July

Answer:-

1. (b) United India Co-operative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has canceled the license of United India Co-operative Bank, a bank in Uttar Pradesh. RBI said that this bank has failed to comply with the relevant sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Customers can withdraw an amount of up to Rs 5,00,000 from Deposit and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DIGCS) under depositor rules.

2. (d) Rakesh Pal

The Ministry of Defense has appointed Rakesh Pal, an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy, as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. Rakesh had joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1989. Significantly, in February 2023, Rakesh was given the additional charge of the post of Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. The Indian Coast Guard was established on 1 February 1977.

3. (c) Mansukh Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Global Food Regulators Summit 2023 in New Delhi. On this occasion, he has called for creating a global platform for food security. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also participated in this two-day conference. This summit is being organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

4. (b) Ajay Kumar Sinha

Ajay Kumar Sinha has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS). SBI Capital Markets Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary and investment banking company of State Bank of India (SBI). Sinha has replaced Amitav Chatterjee.

5. (d) R. Praggnananda

Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa has won the title of V Geza Hetenyi Memorial Super GM Chess Tournament 2023 in Hungary. 17-year-old Praggnanandha scored 6.5 points to finish first in the 10-player event. He remained one point ahead of M Amin Tabatabei (Iran) and Sanan Sajugirov of Russia in this tournament.

6. (d) S Phangnon Konyak

S Phangnon Konyak, the lone MP from Nagaland in the Upper House of Indian Parliament, has been nominated as a Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar nominated Phangnon to the panel of Deputy Chairmen. Phangnon is a resident of Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland.

7. (b) 20 July

Under the initiative of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), International Chess Day is celebrated annually on 20 July across the world. It was started in the year 1966. FIDE was recognized by the International Olympic Committee in 1999. No official announcement has been made regarding the theme of World Chess Day 2023.