Current Affairs Quiz: July 25 2023- First bowler to take 7 wickets in T20I

1. Which state had the highest crime rate against scheduled caste groups in the year 2021?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Assam

2. Who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court?

(a) Dheeraj Singh Thakur

(b) Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

(c) Vinay Kumar Singh

(d) Satish Chandra Rawat

3. Who won the gold medal in the 50m pistol event of the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship?

(a) Kamaljit

(b) Saurabh Chowdhary

(c) Rituraj Singh

(d) Vijay Kumar

4. 'Heli Summit 2023' and RCS Udaan-5.2 were inaugurated in which state?

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Arunachal Pradesh

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Madhya Pradesh

5. When is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated every year in India?

(a) 23rd July

(b) 24th July

(c) 25th July

(d) 26th July

6. Where was the 8th India-Australia Defense Policy Talk held?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Sydney

(c) Canberra

(d) Chennai

7. Who has become the first bowler to take seven wickets in T20 International cricket history?

(a) Rahman Malik

(b) Mukesh Singh

(c) Mohammad Siraj

(d) Sayajrul Ejat Idras

1. (b) Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh had the highest crime rate against people belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) groups in 2021, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data shows that the state had the highest crime rate against SCs in 2020, and was second in 2019 (after Rajasthan). The National Crime Records Bureau is an Indian government agency that collects crime data. It was established in 1986.

2. (b) Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. And Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The collegium system recommended the appointment of Justice Devendra Upadhyay of the Allahabad High Court as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

3. (a) Kamaljit

India's Kamaljeet won the gold medal in the men's individual 50m pistol event at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships. Junior Shooting World Championship 2023 was organized at Changwon Shooting Range in Korea. India won 17 medals including 6 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze in this event. 90 shooters from India participated in the tournament.

4. (d) Madhya Pradesh

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurated Heli Summit 2023 in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh and also launched Udaan 5.2 and HeliSewa-App. The 5th Helicopter and Small Aircraft Summit (Heli Summit 2023) was organized by the Ministry of Aviation in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Pawan Hans Limited and FICCI.

5. (d) 26th July

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated in India every year on 26th July to commemorate the victory of the country in the Kargil war. Under this, various programs are organized in the country. The Kargil War was officially concluded on this date in the year 1999. This year 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas is being organized.

6. (c) Canberra

The 8th Defense Policy Talk (Defence Policy Talk) between India and Australia was organized in Canberra, the capital of Australia. Defense It was co-chaired by Nivedita Shukla Verma, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, and Steven Moore, Acting Deputy Secretary in the Australian Department of Defence. India-Australia share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since June 2020.

7. (d) Sayajrul Ejat Idras

Malaysian fast bowler Syazrul Ezat Idrus has become the first player to take seven wickets in men's T20 International. Earlier, only 12 bowlers had achieved the feat of taking six wickets in Men's T20 International. The pair of Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal of India is also included in this list.

