Current Affairs Quiz: July 25 2023-Gujarat's First Greenfield Airport

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Gujarat's first greenfield airport etc.

1. Who has become the second Indian bowler to take the most wickets in international cricket?

(a) Ravindra Jadeja

(b) Bhubaneswar Kumar

(c) Ravichandran Ashwin

(d) Jasprit Bumrah

2. Where will PM Modi inaugurate Gujarat's first greenfield airport?

(a) Surat

(b) Ahmedabad

(c) Gandhinagar

(d) Hirasar

3. The central government has approved the decision to set up how many new greenfield airports?

(a) 16

(b) 21

(c) 25

(d) 30

4. Which Indian has won the gold medal in the World Youth Deaf Badminton Championship?

(a) Shreyanshi

(b) Gauranshi

(c) Gunja Kumari

(d) Rekha Verma

5. Which union minister inaugurated the Aviation Security Control System for real time monitoring?

(a) Rajnath Singh

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Piyush Goyal

(d) Smriti Irani

6. Which country has banned sex change and transgender marriage?

(a) China

(b) USA

(c) UK

(d) Russia

7. Which country holds the world record for the fastest 100 in Test cricket?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) Australia

Answer:-

1. (c) Ravichandran Ashwin

India's experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the second Indian bowler to take the most wickets in international cricket. Ashwin took 712 international wickets as soon as he took the second wicket in the second innings of the West Indies in the Trinidad Test. He left behind former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh in this matter. Harbhajan has 711 wickets in international cricket, including 4 wickets taken by Asia XI. Among Indian players, he is now only behind Anil Kumble (953) in terms of wickets.

2. (d) Hirasar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat's first greenfield airport at Hirasar near Rajkot on 27 July. This airport, built in an area of ​​1500 acres at a cost of 1,405 crores, has been renamed as Rajkot International Airport. The greenfield airport at Hirasar is 30 km from Rajkot city, the commercial capital of the Saurashtra region. 14 aircraft can be parked here.

3. (b) 21

The Government of India has given 'in-principle' approval for setting up 21 new greenfield airports. It includes Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, etc. Of these, 11 greenfield airports Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Oravakal (Kurnool), Sindhudurg, Kushinagar, Itanagar, Mopa and Shivamogga have been made operational.

4. (b) Gauranshi

Gauranshi, a resident of Rajasthan, has won the gold medal in the team event of the World Youth Deaf Badminton Championship held in Brazil. Earlier, in 2021, Gauranshi had won the gold medal in the Deflympiad. Defeated and Dumb Badminton World Championship going on in Brazil by defeating Japan 3-1 and captured the gold medal.

5. (b) Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly developed Aviation Security Control Center (ASCC) at Central Industrial Security Force Complex in Mahipalpur, Delhi. CISF has established a Centralized Aviation Security Control Center integrating the Security Operations Control Centers (SOCC) of all the 66 airports. It is the first of its kind aviation control system which aims to monitor the safety functions on real time basis.

6. (d) Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law that deals with the LGBTQ+ community in the country. Under this, sex change and transgender marriage have been banned. This law has been passed unanimously by both the Houses of the Parliament. The new law imposes comprehensive restrictions on various aspects related to gender change.

7. (a) India

The Indian Test team has made the world record for the fastest 100 runs in Test cricket. . India broke the world record by completing 100 runs in 12.2 overs in the second innings of the second and final Test of the series against the West Indies in Trinidad. Earlier this record was in the name of Sri Lanka. In the year 2001, Sri Lanka had completed 100 runs in 13.2 overs against Bangladesh.

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: July 24 2023-Semicon India 2023