Current Affairs Quiz: July 24 2023-Semicon India 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Semicon India 2023 etc.

1. Which Indian pair won the men's doubles gold medal at the Korea Open?

(a) Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty

(b) Lakshya Sen and B Sai Praneeth

(c) Satwiksairaj and Parupalli Kashyap

(d) Parupalli Kashyap and Chirag Shetty

2. Who has been named as the first woman Chief of the US Navy?

(a) J. Howard

(b) Ann Bradford

(c) Laura Cobb

(d) Lisa Francetti

3. Who has become the second longest serving Chief Minister in India?

(a) Nitish Kumar

(b) Yogi Adityanath

(c) Mamta Banerjee

(d) Naveen Patnaik

4. India has handed over the corvette 'INS Kirpan' to which country?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Indonesia

(c) Maldives

(d) Vietnam

5. In which state 'Mission Shakti Scooter Scheme' has been approved?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Chhattisgarh

(c) Odisha

(d) Bihar

6. 'Semicon India 2023' will be organized in which state of India?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Assam

(d) Odisha

7. Where is the 3rd G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting being held?

(a) Chennai

(b) Jaipur

(c) Varanasi

(d) Patna

Answer:-

1. (a) Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty

The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has become the first Indian pair in the history of Korea Open to win the men's doubles title. The pair defeated the Indonesian pair of Fajr Alfian and Mohd Riyan Ardianto.

2. (d) Lisa Francetti

US President Joe Biden has nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti as the head of the US Navy. With this, she has become the first woman to become the Chief of the Navy and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Currently the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Franchetti has 38 years of experience in the US Navy.

3. (d) Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has become the second longest serving Chief Minister in the country. He has left behind former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu in this matter. Naveen Patnaik has been on the post of Chief Minister of Odisha for 23 years and 138 days. The record of being the Chief Minister for the longest time in India is recorded in the name of Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Chief Minister of Sikkim.

4. (d) Vietnam

India has recently handed over the Indian Navy's Corvette INS Kirpan to the Vietnam People's Navy (VPN). INS Kirpan served in the Indian Navy for 32 years, which has now been decommissioned. India is also helping Vietnam in building defense technical capabilities for which a grant of $5 million has also been given. Vietnam is a Southeast Asian country, its capital is Hanoi.

5. (c) Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the Mission Shakti scooter scheme. Under this scheme, interest subvention will be provided to the beneficiaries on bank loans up to Rs 1,00,000, so that they can buy scooters. This initiative ensures affordable access to two-wheelers for Mission Shakti Federation Leaders and CSS. For this scheme from the government side, Rs 528.55 crore has been allocated in the next five years.

6. (a) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 28th of this month. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate a special exhibition for the public tomorrow. In this exhibition, information will be given about the manufacturing process of semiconductors and the progress made in this field. This exhibition will remain open till 30th of this month.

7. (a) Chennai

The third G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting is being organized in Chennai under the chairmanship of India. Ms. Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, addressed the meeting. The UN Special Representative also discussed the Climate Crisis National Financial Plan.

