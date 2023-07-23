Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 17 July to 23 July 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Wimbledon 2023, New Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha, Export Preparedness Index 2022 among others.

1. Who has been appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard?

(a) Ajay Sinha

(b) Ranvijay Singh

(c) Mahesh Sharma

(d) Rakesh Pal

2. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

(a) Vivek Sinha

(b) Satpal Bhanu

(c) Mudit Chauhan

(d) Kishan Kumar

3. Who has become the 10th cricketer to play 500 matches in international cricket?

(a) Rohit Sharma

(b) Virat Kohli

(c) Steve Smith

(d) Ravindra Jadeja

4. Who has been elected as the new Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha?

(a) Smriti Irani

(b) Kuldeep Singh

(c) Abhishek Awasthi

(d) S Phangnon Konyak

5. Which Indian Grandmaster won the Super GM Chess tournament in Hungary?

(a) Nihal Sarin

(b) Adhiban Bhaskaran

(c) Parimarjan Negi

(d) R. Praggnananda

6. What is the rank of Indian passport as per Henley Passport Index 2023?

(a) 80th

(b) 81st

(c) 82nd

(d) 83rd

7. ADB has retained India's growth forecast for the current financial year at what percent?

(a) 6.3 percent

(b) 6.4 percent

(c) 6.5 percent

(d) 6.6 percent

8. Which company has launched the world's first Generative AI tool for insurance?

(a) Tata Max

(b) Infosys

(c) Simplify

(d) Meta

9. Which state has secured the first position in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2022?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Maharashtra

10. Who has become the first unseeded female player to win the Wimbledon Grand Slam?

(a) Marketa Vondrousova

(b) Ons Jabeur

(c) Barbora Strycova

(d) Hsieh Su-wei

Answer:-

1. (d) Rakesh Pal

The Ministry of Defense has appointed Rakesh Pal, an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy, as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. Rakesh had joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1989. Significantly, in February 2023, Rakesh was given the additional charge of the post of Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. The Indian Coast Guard was established on 1 February 1977.

2. (b) Satpal Bhanu

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has appointed Satpal Bhanu as the new Managing Director of the company. Prior to this, Satpal Bhanu was working as Additional Regional Manager, Zonal Office of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bhopal. LIC was established in 1956, its headquarter is located in Mumbai.

3. (b) Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has become the 10th cricketer in the world to play 500 international matches. The record of playing the most international matches is recorded in the name of India's great batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Mahela Jayawardene (652) is in second place in terms of playing most matches. Among the players who have played more than 500 matches in world cricket, 8 players are from Asia. At the same time, Virat has become the fourth cricketer of India to play 500 international matches.

4. (d) S Phangnon Konyak

S Phangnon Konyak, the lone MP from Nagaland in the upper house of the Indian Parliament, has been nominated as a deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar nominated Phangnon to the panel of Deputy Chairmen. Phangnon is a resident of Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland.

5. (d) R. Praggnananda

Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa has won the title of V Geza Hetenyi Memorial Super GM Chess Tournament 2023 in Hungary. 17-year-old Praggnanandha scored 6.5 points to finish first in the 10-player event. He remained one point ahead of M Amin Tabatabei (Iran) and Sanan Sajugirov of Russia in this tournament.

6. (a) 80th

According to the new report of Henley Passport Index, Singapore's passport has become the most powerful passport in the world. In this case, Singapore has left behind the number one ranked Japan. Japan is third in this year's ranking. India is at 80th place in this ranking Indian citizens can visit only 57 countries without visa. In this list, China is 63rd, Bhutan 84th, Myanmar 89th, Sri Lanka 95th, Bangladesh 96th, Nepal 98th and Pakistan 100th.

7. (b) 6.4 percent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year and 6.7 per cent for the next financial year. In its update of the Asian Growth Outlook, ADB forecast inflation for developing economies in Asia to be 3.6 percent this year and 3.4 percent in 2024. The Indian economy grew by 7.2 percent in the financial year 2022-23 ending March 2023.

8. (c) Simplify

AI automation company Simplify has launched InsuranceGPT, the world's first generative AI tool for insurance. It is the world's first custom-built GPT tool powered by a no-code AI-powered platform.

9. (b) Tamil Nadu

NITI Aayog has recently released the Export Preparedness Index 2022. This time Tamil Nadu has achieved the top rank by leaving behind Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Export Preparedness Index evaluates a state's preparedness based on its export potential and performance. Tamil Nadu topped the list with a score of 80.89 while Maharashtra came second with a score of 78.20 and Karnataka (76.36) came third.

10. (a) Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic has become the first unseeded female player to win the Wimbledon Grand Slam. In the final match, Marketa defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4. She achieved this feat as the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years. This is Vondrousova's first Grand Slam title.

