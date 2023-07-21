Current Affairs One Liners: July 21 2023- India's forex reserves
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's forex reserves, Filmfare Award-2024, India-Japan agreement etc.
1. Which ministry has won the "Best Engagement" award for procurement through GeM portal - Ministry of Coal
2. According to the Reserve Bank of India, how much is India's forex reserves - $ 600 billion
3. Ministry of Culture has tied up with which bank to provide financial assistance to experienced artists – Canara Bank
4. Who has become the 10th cricketer to play 500 matches in international cricket – Virat Kohli
5. In which country the Asian Surfing Championship was organized – Maldives
6. India has signed an agreement with which country for joint development of semiconductor ecosystem – Japan
7. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation - Satpal Bhanu
8. In which state will the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards be organized in the year 2024 – Gujarat
