Current Affairs One Liners: July 21 2023- India's forex reserves

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's forex reserves, Filmfare Award-2024, India-Japan agreement etc.

1. Which ministry has won the "Best Engagement" award for procurement through GeM portal - Ministry of Coal

2. According to the Reserve Bank of India, how much is India's forex reserves - $ 600 billion

3. Ministry of Culture has tied up with which bank to provide financial assistance to experienced artists – Canara Bank

4. Who has become the 10th cricketer to play 500 matches in international cricket – Virat Kohli

5. In which country the Asian Surfing Championship was organized – Maldives

6. India has signed an agreement with which country for joint development of semiconductor ecosystem – Japan

7. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation - Satpal Bhanu

8. In which state will the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards be organized in the year 2024 – Gujarat

