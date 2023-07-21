Current Affairs Quiz: July 21 2023-Filmfare Awards 2024

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Filmfare Awards 2024 etc.

1. Who has become the 10th cricketer to play 500 matches in international cricket?

(a) Rohit Sharma

(b) Virat Kohli

(c) Steve Smith

(d) Ravindra Jadeja

2. In which state will the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards be organized in the year 2024?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Gujarat

(d) Goa

3. In which country was the Asian Surfing Championship organized?

(a) Maldives

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) India

(d) Thailand

4. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation?

(a) Vivek Sinha

(b) Satpal Bhanu

(c) Mudit Chauhan

(d) Kishan Kumar

5. India has signed an agreement with which country for joint development of semiconductor ecosystem?

(a) Brazil

(b) Japan

(c) Argentina

(d) Germany

6. Which ministry has won the "Best Engagement" award for procurement through GeM portal?

(a) Ministry of Coal

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Agriculture

(d) Ministry of Health

7. Ministry of Culture has tied up with which bank to provide financial assistance to veteran artistes?

(a) Canara Bank

(b) State Bank of India

(c) Yes Bank

(d) Punjab National Bank

Answer:-

(b) Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has become the 10th cricketer in the world to play 500 international matches. The record of playing most international matches is in the name of India's great batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Mahela Jayawardene (652) is in second place in terms of playing most matches. Among the players who have played more than 500 matches in world cricket, 8 players are from Asia. At the same time, Virat has become the fourth cricketer of India to play 500 international matches.

2. (c) Gujarat

In the year 2024, the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards will be organized in Gujarat, for which preparations have been started. This is the first time that the Filmfare Awards will be organized in Gujarat. Its organization will promote film destination and tourism in the state. Filmfare Awards is an annual award ceremony, first organized in 1954.

3. (a) Maldives

The Indian surf team won the bronze medal in the Asian Surfing Championship held at Thulisdhoo Island in Maldives. 18 countries of Asia participated in this championship. The Indian team consisted of 4 senior surfers in the men's section and 2 surfers in the under-18 section. Out of these 5 surfers were from Tamil Nadu. The Indian Surfing Federation is the recognized national governing body for the sport of surfing in India.

4. (b) Satpal Bhanu

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has appointed Satpal Bhanu as the new Managing Director of the company. Prior to this, Satpal Bhanu was working as Additional Regional Manager, Zonal Office of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bhopal. LIC was established in 1956, its headquarter is located in Mumbai.

5. (b) Japan

India has signed an agreement with Japan for joint development of semiconductor ecosystem and maintaining the resilience of the global supply chain. Japan has become the second Quad partner after the United States. With about 100 semiconductor manufacturing plants, Japan is among the top five countries with a semiconductor ecosystem.

6. (a) Ministry of Coal

Ministry of Coal has won the "Best Engagement" award for procurement through GeM portal. Ministry of Coal has successfully set new benchmarks in the e-Procurement ecosystem. Coal India Limited has been awarded “Rising Star” and NLC India Limited has been awarded in “TimelyPayments” category.

7. (a) Canara Bank

An MoU has been signed between the Ministry of Culture and Canara Bank to facilitate the provision of financial assistance to experienced artistes. As per the MoU, the data of the beneficiaries will be uploaded on the online portal to be developed by Canara Bank. Canara Bank is an Indian public sector bank headquartered in Bangalore.

