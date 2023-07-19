Current Affairs One Liners: July 19 2023-International Defense Exhibition 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Henley Passport Index 2023, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, 'International Defense Exhibition 2023' etc.

1. In which country 'International Defense Exhibition 2023' will be organized - South Korea

2. Which two wrestlers have been exempted from the trials of the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association – Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat

3. On the occasion of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the women's tri-services motorcycle rally was started from which city - New Delhi

4. What is the rank of Indian passport according to Henley Passport Index 2023 – 80th

5. According to the Henley Passport Index 2023, which country has the world's most powerful passport - Singapore

6. ADB has retained India's growth rate forecast for the current financial year at what percent - 6.4 percent

7. Where was the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting organized - Gandhinagar

8. According to the Henley Passport Index 2023, which country has the world's weakest passport - Afghanistan

