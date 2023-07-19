Current Affairs Quiz: July 19 2023-Henley Passport Index 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Henley Passport Index 2023 etc.

1. What is the rank of Indian passport as per Henley Passport Index 2023?

(a) 80th

(b) 81st

(c) 82nd

(d) 83rd

2. In which country 'International Defense Exhibition 2023' will be organized?

(a) South Korea

(b) India

(c) China

(d) Singapore

3. ADB has retained India's growth forecast for the current financial year at what percent?

(a) 6.3 percent

(b) 6.4 percent

(c) 6.5 percent

(d) 6.6 percent

4. Where was the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting held?

(a) Lucknow

(b) Jaipur

(c) Gandhinagar

(d) Bhopal

5. From which city the Women's Tri-Services Motorcycle Rally was flagged off to mark the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Srinagar

(c) Ahmedabad

(d) Patna

6. Which company has launched the world's first Generative AI tool for insurance?

(a) Tata Max

(b) Infosys

(c) Simplify

(d) Meta

7. Which wrestler has been exempted from the trials for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association?

(a) Yogeshwar Dutt

(b) Ravi Dahiya

(c) Bajrang Punia

(d) Vijay Kumar

Answer:-

1. (a) 80th

According to the new report of Henley Passport Index, Singapore's passport has become the most powerful passport in the world. In this case, Singapore has left behind the number one ranked Japan. Japan is third in this year's ranking. India is at 80th place in this ranking Indian citizens can visit only 57 countries without visa. In this list, China is 63rd, Bhutan 84th, Myanmar 89th, Sri Lanka 95th, Bangladesh 96th, Nepal 98th and Pakistan 100th.

2. (a) South Korea

The International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 will be organized in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. 550 companies from 35 countries will participate in this defense exhibition. This six-day defense exhibition will start on 17 October 2023. This will be the biggest ever edition of the exhibition, which was first held in 1996.

3. (b) 6.4 Percent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year and 6.7 per cent for the next financial year. In its update of the Asian Growth Outlook, ADB forecast inflation for developing economies in Asia to be 3.6 percent this year and 3.4 percent in 2024. The Indian economy grew by 7.2 percent in the financial year 2022-23 ending March 2023.

4. (c) Gandhinagar

The third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under the chairmanship of India was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The theme of the G20 summit to be held under the chairmanship of India is "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

5. (a) New Delhi

Indian Army has started Women Tri-Services Motorcycle Rally from New Delhi to Drass on the occasion of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The rally will start from National War Memorial, Delhi and end at Kargil War Memorial, Drass (Ladakh). This motorcycle rally has been named 'Women Empowerment Women Motorcycle Rally'.

6. (c) Simplify

AI automation company Simplify has launched InsuranceGPT, the world's first generative AI tool for insurance. It is the world's first custom-built GPT tool powered by a no-code AI-powered platform.

7. (c) Bajrang Punia

Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has exempted Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Bajrang Punia (65kg freestyle) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) from the Asian Games trials to be held on July 22-23. . The Asian Games will begin on September 23 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

