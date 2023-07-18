Current Affairs Quiz: July 18 2023- Export Preparedness Index 2022

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Commonwealth Games 2026, Export Preparedness Index 2022, Oommen Chandy etc.

1. Which Australian city has decided not to host the Commonwealth Games 2026?

(a) Gold Coast

(b) Perth

(c) Sydney

(d) Victoria

2. Congress leader Oommen Chandy has passed away, he was the former Chief Minister of which state?

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Andhra Pradesh

(c) Telangana

(d) Kerala

3. India has recently signed an agreement with which country to develop new generation military equipment?

(a) China

(b) UK

(c) France

(d) Germany

4. Who has become the first unseeded female player to win the Wimbledon Grand Slam?

(a) Marketa Vondrousova

(b) Ons Jabeur

(c) Barbora Strycova

(d) Hsieh Su-wei

5. Which state has secured the first position in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2022?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Maharashtra

6. PM Modi inaugurated the Integrated Terminal of Veer Savarkar International Airport, in which state/UT?

(a) Puducherry

(b) Sikkim

(c) Lakshadweep

(d) Andaman and Nicobar Islands

7. 'Central Registrar - Sahara Refund Portal' has been launched by which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Home Affairs

(b) Ministry of Cooperation

(c) Ministry of Finance

(d) Ministry of Defense

Answer:-

1. (d) Victoria

The Australian state of Victoria has decided not to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Victoria's Premier Dan Andrews told that his state is not ready for about 7 billion Australian dollars to be spent in its organization. The 12-day Commonwealth Games (2026) was proposed to be held in Victoria, Australia.

2. (d) Kerala

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy has passed away. He was 79 years old and was ill for a long time. He was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2016. Chandy held the record for the longest tenure as a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, representing Puthupalli for 18,728 days. Chandy was also honored with the 2013 United Nations Public Service Award from the Asia-Pacific region.

3. (c) France

India and France have agreed to develop new generation military equipment as part of a long-term roadmap. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain has informed about this and called it a reflection of "trust and strong partnership". This agreement was done during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Paris. Recently the PM of India had visited France where he was honored with the highest honor of Japan.

4. (a) Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic has become the first unseeded female player to win the Wimbledon Grand Slam. In the final match, Marketa defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia by 6-4, 6-4. She achieved this feat as the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years. This is Vondrousova's first Grand Slam title.

5. (b) Tamil Nadu

NITI Aayog has recently released the Export Preparedness Index 2022. This time Tamil Nadu has achieved the top rank by leaving behind Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Export Preparedness Index evaluates a state's preparedness based on its export potential and performance. Tamil Nadu topped with a score of 80.89 while Maharashtra with a score of 78.20 and Karnataka (76.36) came third.

6. (d) Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport Integrated Terminal, Port Blair in virtual mode. About Rs 710 crore has been spent in completing this project. This new terminal building will provide ease of doing business and increase connectivity in the region. The airport's terminal design resembles a conch-shaped structure depicting the sea and islands.

7. (b) Ministry of Cooperation

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the "Central Registrar - Sahara Refund Portal" in New Delhi. An 'Online Portal' has been developed for submission of claims by bona fide depositors of Sahara Group of Co-operative Societies.

Also read:

Current Affairs One Liners: July 17 2023- Wimbledon Grand Slam 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: July 17 2023- National Multidimensional Poverty Index