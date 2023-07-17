Current Affairs Quiz: July 17 2023- National Multidimensional Poverty Index

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Wimbledon 2023, National Multidimensional Poverty Index, Bonalu Festival etc.

1. Which player won the men's title of Wimbledon Grand Slam 2023?

(a) Novak Djokovic

(b) Carlos Alcaraz

(c) Daniil Medvedev

(d) Rafael Nadal

2. In which city IIT Delhi is going to open its first global campus?

(a) Dubai

(b) Muscat

(c) Havana

(d) Abu Dhabi

3. India participating with which countryin the military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant- 2023'?

(a) France

(b) Indonesia

(c) Mongolia

(d) Thailand

4. Who won bronze medal in ISSF Shotgun World Cup?

(a) Prithviraj Tondaiman

(b) Saurabh Chowdhary

(c) Vijay Kumar

(d) Manu Bhaker

5. Who has recently released the 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index'?

(a) Ministry of Home Affairs

(b) NITI Aayog

(c) Ministry of Finance

(d) Ministry of Agriculture

6. In which state of India the annual 'Bonalu Festival' was organized?

(a) Telangana

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Sikkim

7. Which Union Minister has chaired the Regional Conference on 'Drugs Trafficking and National Security'?

(a) S Jaishankar

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Rajnath Singh

(d) Nitin Gadkari

Answer:-

1. (b) Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's young player Carlos Alcaraz created history by winning his first Wimbledon title. Alcaraz defeated veteran Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2023. This is his second Grand Slam title. He has become the third youngest player to win the Wimbledon Men's title. Alcaraz won the US Open title in the year 2022.

2. (d) Abu Dhabi

IIT Delhi is going to set up its first Global Campus in Abu Dhabi (UAE). Bachelor's degree courses are also expected to start from September 2024. The MoU related to this was signed in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, IIT Madras also announced setting up its first global campus in the African country of Tanzania.

3. (c) Mongolia

The armies of India and Mongolia are participating in the joint military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant-23'. This military exercise is being organized in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. This military exercise will be organized from 17 to 31 July 2023. Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' is an annual training program of India with Mongolia which is conducted alternately in Mongolia and India.

4. (a) Prithviraj Tondaiman

Indian shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman won the bronze medal at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Italy. The ISSF Shotgun World Cup is being organized in Lonato, Italy. Prithviraj Tondiman is the only medal winner of India in Lonato shooting meet. Earlier, he had won a bronze medal in Doha.

5. (b) NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog has recently released the National Multidimensional Poverty Index. According to its data, between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the number of persons living in multidimensional poverty in the country has dropped from 24.85 per cent to 14.96 per cent. Uttar Pradesh has registered the highest decline in the number of poor with 3.43 crore people, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

6. (a) Telangana

The annual Bonalu Festival was organized in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, especially in parts of the old city. This festival is celebrated every year during the Hindu lunar month of Ashadha. Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in parts of Telangana including Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga. The word 'Bonam' in Telugu means 'food' or 'feast'.

7. (b) Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the Regional Conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security' in Delhi. More than 1,44,000 kg of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore were destroyed in various parts of the country by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of all states in the presence of the Home Minister at the event.

Also read:

Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 10 July to 16 July 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: July 14 2023- Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023