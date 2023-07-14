Current Affairs One Liners: July 14 2023- Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Chandrayaan-3 mission, Tejinderpal Singh Toor, Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 etc.

1. In which state AYUSH health services and research facility was inaugurated – Goa

2. Which Indian athlete has won the gold medal in the shotput event of the Asian Athletics Championship 2023 – Tejinderpal Singh Toor

3. Which country's highest honor 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor' was awarded to PM Modi - France

4. Which player won the gold medal in the men's 61 kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 - Shubham Todkar

5. Chandrayaan-3 mission has been launched, who is the project director of the mission - P Veeramuthuvel

6. Who has become the 17th Indian to score a century in his debut test match - Yashasvi Jaiswal

7. Which Indian won the first gold in the 100m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships - Jyoti Yaraji

8. Which bank inaugurated IFSC banking unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar – Bank of India

