Current Affairs Quiz: July 13 2023- New Ambassador of India to Lithuania

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Mobile-Dost-App etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania?

(a) Alok Sinha

(b) Devesh Uttam

(c) Shweta Anand

(d) Rajiv Kumar

2. Which State/UT has launched the Mobile-Dost-App?

(a) Jammu and Kashmir

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Delhi

(d) Madhya Pradesh

3. The Ministry of Defense has approved the purchase of how many Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy?

(a) 22

(b) 24

(c) 26

(d) 30

4. Which Indian has won the silver medal in the Para Athletics World Championships 2023?

(a) Arjun Sinha

(b) Rupesh Kumar

(c) Vinay Awasthi

(d) Nishad Kumar

5. With whom has the Defense Ministry tied up for safe and nutritious food for the armed forces?

(a) Amul

(b) FSSAI

(c) Ministry of Agriculture

(d) None of these

6. Who has been named the ICC Men's 'Player of the Month' for the month of June?

(a) Vanindu Hasaranga

(b) Shubman Gill

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Harry Brook

Answer:-

1. (b) Devesh Uttam

The Ministry of External Affairs has appointed Indian diplomat Devesh Uttam as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania. Devesh Uttam is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the year 2003. Devesh Uttam is currently working as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

2. (a) Jammu and Kashmir

In line with the approach of Aapka-Mobile-Hamara-Daftar, an advanced Mobile-Dost-App has been launched in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. With its help, mobile-based delivery of citizen-centric services will be done in the union territory. Mobile-Dost-App aims to ensure access to all Government Citizen Services (G2C) to the people of Jammu and Kashmir directly from their mobile devices.

3. (c) 26

The Defense Ministry has approved a proposal to procure 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets from France. The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has approved. Which includes 26 Rafale fighter aircraft including 22 Rafale MS and 4 twin seater trainer versions. Along with this, the purchase of three Scorpene submarines has also been approved.

4. (d) Nishad Kumar

India's Nishad Kumar has won the silver medal in the ongoing Para Athletics World Championships 2023 in Paris. Nishad achieved this medal in the High Jump T47 event. With this win, Nishad has become the second athlete to win a medal in this event. The top four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships will qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

5. (b) FSSAI

The Defense Ministry has signed an MoU with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to promote the use of millets and promote healthy eating practices among the armed forces and ensure safe and nutritious food. It aims to create awareness among personnel about dietary diversity and nutritional benefits of millet-based food products. FSSAI is a statutory body established under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

6. (a) Vanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia women's team all-rounder Ashley Gardner have been selected as the 'Player of the Month' for the month of June. Ashley Gardner has won this award three times so far. Hasaranga has been given this award for his brilliant performance in the ICC World Cup qualifiers.

Also read:

Current Affairs One Liners: July 12 2023- 50th GST Council Meeting

Current Affairs Quiz: July 12 2023- JIMEX Maritime Exercise 2023